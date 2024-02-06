Out of the past: Jan. 24

The Board of Social Ministry of Hanover Lutheran Church has invited the Rev. Dennis Conrad to preach at this morning's worship service; his theme is "Social Ministry: Reaching Out to People in Need"; Conrad has served as executive director of the Council of Lutheran Churches in St. Louis since 1986.
Cape Girardeau businessman Earl Norman was presented the John T. Crowe Award on Friday night in recognition of his innovate efforts to promote the area; Norman, president of Health Services Corp. of America, was honored at the fifth annual banquet of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association.
Pesky pickerel, also known as grass pike to many who fish clear, spring-fed streams, have been diagnosed as the ill that has befallen Lake Girardeau's bass population; the high number of grass pike have eaten the young bass, causing a low bass count; the Department of Conservation has stocked the lake with larger bass, which should be able to survive.
The total amount of personal property taxes shown delinquent for the years 1962 to 1966, but for which individuals have produced proof taxes were paid, apparently has topped the $3,000 mark, says County Collector Harold D. Kuehle; since the discovery of a large number of apparent discrepancies, Prosecuting Attorney Bill D. Burlison has requested information concerning personal property taxes for those years.
Members of the congregation serving in the armed forces are honored at a special service in the morning at the Christian Church; a feature of the service is the presentation of an honor roll containing the names of the 30 men from the congregation who are in the military.
Professor True Taylor of Teachers College is the speaker in the evening at the Youth Fellowship Service at Grace Methodist Church; it is followed by an investiture ceremony for new members of a Boy Scout troop sponsored by the church.
The Cape Girardeau Commercial Club will decide Sunday afternoon whether to vigorously promote a campaign for the adoption of the commission form of government for Cape Girardeau; the matter has been under consideration for some time, and it finally was decided to have a big mass meeting of voters to determine what steps to take; O.D. Royce, a prominent lawyer from Joplin, Missouri, which was the first Missouri city to adopt the new system, has agreed to come here Sunday to present the proposition.
The fuel shortage having eased somewhat, fuel administrator L.B. Houck removes the ban on pool rooms and billiard academies in Cape Girardeau; such places will be allowed to open again in the morning, but they will close at 9 p.m. until further notice.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.