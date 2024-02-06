Out of the past: Jan. 24

1993

The Board of Social Ministry of Hanover Lutheran Church has invited the Rev. Dennis Conrad to preach at this morning's worship service; his theme is "Social Ministry: Reaching Out to People in Need"; Conrad has served as executive director of the Council of Lutheran Churches in St. Louis since 1986.

Cape Girardeau businessman Earl Norman was presented the John T. Crowe Award on Friday night in recognition of his innovate efforts to promote the area; Norman, president of Health Services Corp. of America, was honored at the fifth annual banquet of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association.

1968

Pesky pickerel, also known as grass pike to many who fish clear, spring-fed streams, have been diagnosed as the ill that has befallen Lake Girardeau's bass population; the high number of grass pike have eaten the young bass, causing a low bass count; the Department of Conservation has stocked the lake with larger bass, which should be able to survive.

The total amount of personal property taxes shown delinquent for the years 1962 to 1966, but for which individuals have produced proof taxes were paid, apparently has topped the $3,000 mark, says County Collector Harold D. Kuehle; since the discovery of a large number of apparent discrepancies, Prosecuting Attorney Bill D. Burlison has requested information concerning personal property taxes for those years.