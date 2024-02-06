Out of the past: Jan. 24

1992

Although the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has dropped to its lowest level since October, authorities say water levels between St. Louis and Cairo, Illinois, should remain near winter depths. Yesterday, the river here was at 9.9 feet.

The high-tech world of DNA analysis has come to Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court. A pending burglary and assault case from Cape Girardeau is the county's first case to make use of DNA analysis.

1967

The gentle Gulf breezes which have brought spring to January sent the mercury soaring into the 70s yesterday, with more of the same expected today. The mid-winter balm has snapped some old records and has fallen just short of others.

County Clerk Rusby Crites spoke on second-class county government, and Ward Denman, publisher of the Jackson Journal, received the annual Community Service Award at a meeting last night at Jackson. The award was presented by Clarence W. Suedekum on behalf of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.