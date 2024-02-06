Out of the past: Jan. 24

Although the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has dropped to its lowest level since October, authorities say water levels between St. Louis and Cairo, Illinois, should remain near winter depths. Yesterday, the river here was at 9.9 feet.
The high-tech world of DNA analysis has come to Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court. A pending burglary and assault case from Cape Girardeau is the county's first case to make use of DNA analysis.
The gentle Gulf breezes which have brought spring to January sent the mercury soaring into the 70s yesterday, with more of the same expected today. The mid-winter balm has snapped some old records and has fallen just short of others.
County Clerk Rusby Crites spoke on second-class county government, and Ward Denman, publisher of the Jackson Journal, received the annual Community Service Award at a meeting last night at Jackson. The award was presented by Clarence W. Suedekum on behalf of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.
Edwin C. Mammon, circulation manager for the Southeast Missourian, a man active in Boy Scout work and other youth activities, was announced last night at a Bosses' Night dinner of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees as the young man of Cape Girardeau between the ages of 21 and 36 who rendered outstanding civic and public service in 1941. It is the first award of its kind in the city.
Negotiations are underway for moving the Greyhound Lines ticket office and terminal, which also includes the Union Bus Depot, serving several lines, from its present location in the Hotel Idan-Ha building to a new location. The company has under consideration several locations.
With so much interest having been aroused in dairying activities in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding territory, County Farm Agent John McWilliams has arranged for A.C. Ragsdale, a dairy specialist with the State Agricultural College, to speak at the Cape Girardeau Commercial Cub rooms on Feb. 8.
The drainage machines are now cutting through the cypress swap south of Dutchtown. The ditch is being made 150 feet wide through the cypress, which is much wider than at other points; the idea is to have plenty of dirt to make the levee stronger and six feet higher through the cypress.
