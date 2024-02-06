Out of the past: Jan. 23

1998

A new cable franchise agreement reached last November between Cape Girardeau and TCI Cablevision of Missouri will mean more cable television stations being available by April in the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area; plans announced by TCI this week include the addition of 36 channels to its programming when it launches its new digital entertainment system April 1; that will bring the total number of available channels to 77, plus 10 music stations through Digital Music Express.

The Area Wide United Way celebrated its past year's successes at its annual meeting held yesterday; board members, volunteers, campaign coordinators and agency directors meet to approve a slate of new directors, review the past year's accomplishments and look to 1998; the 1997 campaign raised a record $585,000.

1973

Councilman Jerry L. Reynolds, whose one-year term on the Cape Girardeau City Council is nearing completion, files for re-election; Reynolds, president and general manager of Southeast Missouri Lumber Co., says his first term "was hardly time enough to get my feet on the ground."

City Manager W.G. Lawley expects to present the Cape Girardeau City Council with a land acquisition proposal for construction of a fourth fire station at the next council meeting Feb. 7; Lawley says the city is in "the final steps" of acquiring a parcel of land in the west end of the city in the vicinity of Kingshighway between Hopper and Kage roads.