Out of the past: Jan. 23

1997

Gov. Mel Carnahan's proposed Missouri budget includes $3.15 million for half the cost of a new vocational-technical school in Cape Girardeau; the money would help construct a 90,000-square-foot vocational-technical school to serve the area; state funding would be contingent upon approval of a bond issue by Cape Girardeau School District voters.

Boyd Gaming Corp. will close its office in Cape Girardeau next month, nearly three years after it was opened; Maunty C. Collins, senior vice president and director of Boyd's central-region operations says the company hasn't given up on Cape Girardeau, but things are at a standstill; Collins says an apparent moratorium on new gambling licenses in Missouri forced Boyd to reassess Cape Girardeau for now.

1972

Approximately 1,000 persons tour the new Lutheran Home for the Aged on Bloomfield Road in the afternoon following a dedication service; guest speaker is the Rev. Eldor A. Bruss of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; the home was completed at a cost of almost $600,000.

Thieves took an estimated $9,000 worth of clothing and a small amount of cash from a safe during a break-in Friday night at Sides-Miller Men's Store, 629 Broadway; entry was gained through the roof; the burglars drilled holes on the south side of the roof and broke away enough roofing and sheeting to squeeze into the store.