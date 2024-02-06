Out of the past: Jan. 23

Gov. Mel Carnahan's proposed Missouri budget includes $3.15 million for half the cost of a new vocational-technical school in Cape Girardeau; the money would help construct a 90,000-square-foot vocational-technical school to serve the area; state funding would be contingent upon approval of a bond issue by Cape Girardeau School District voters.
Boyd Gaming Corp. will close its office in Cape Girardeau next month, nearly three years after it was opened; Maunty C. Collins, senior vice president and director of Boyd's central-region operations says the company hasn't given up on Cape Girardeau, but things are at a standstill; Collins says an apparent moratorium on new gambling licenses in Missouri forced Boyd to reassess Cape Girardeau for now.
Approximately 1,000 persons tour the new Lutheran Home for the Aged on Bloomfield Road in the afternoon following a dedication service; guest speaker is the Rev. Eldor A. Bruss of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; the home was completed at a cost of almost $600,000.
Thieves took an estimated $9,000 worth of clothing and a small amount of cash from a safe during a break-in Friday night at Sides-Miller Men's Store, 629 Broadway; entry was gained through the roof; the burglars drilled holes on the south side of the roof and broke away enough roofing and sheeting to squeeze into the store.
C.P. Bhimaya, assistant conservator of forest of the Madras province in southern India, is spending six weeks with the local soil conservation office for training in soil and conservation surveys and land use capabilities; upon completion of his two years in the United States, he will return to India to apply his findings to his own country.
William Shivelbine is back home with a fishy tale, and possibly national honors for the 122-pound tarpon he hooked while fishing in Florida waters; witnessing his feat were J.C. Logan of Cape Girardeau and Dave Cartwright of Memphis, Tennessee.
Local tinner Joseph Baumgartner, who was indicted by a grand jury at the last term of Federal Court, charged with manufacturing stills for the making of illicit liquors, has been notified by the Internal Revenue Department he owes the government approximately $150 in license fees for the manufacture of the alleged stills; while it is a violation of national law to manufacture stills, the government is demanding that, should Baumgartner be found guilty, he pay a license for the right to manufacture them; Baumgartner maintains he made jelly cookers, not stills.
I.H. Lawrence's grocery store and restaurant at Delta burn at an early hour; a coal oil cook stove explodes when Lawrence attempts to light it.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
