Out of the past: Jan. 23

The city of Cape Girardeau will prohibit on-street parking along most of the 500 block of South Sprigg Street because of safety concerns tied to new Highway 74; the City Council voted 3-2 last night to allow continued parking along most of the east side of that block; but the majority vote wasn't enough; the measure failed because it didn't get the necessary four votes; councilmen Jack Rickard and Richard Eggimann were absent.
While motor vehicle accidents in Southeast Missouri as a whole rose by only 2.1% in 1995, Cape Girardeau County contributed more than its share with a 17.7% increase in accidents; "Cape County led the league this year," said Sgt. Brent Davis of the Missouri Highway Patrol; "That's a first. Butler County generally is number one."
Two Cape Girardeau youths have been charged with making a false bomb report and possession of narcotics following an incident yesterday afternoon at the KFVS building, 324 Broadway; a receptionist in the building reported to police that two youths walked past her ground floor desk, and one said, "We just put a bomb on the 13th floor"; police were summoned immediately and apprehended the pair as they tried to flee in separate directions on Broadway.
The Southeast Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church in the United States (Southern) is scheduled to debate and vote on a proposal to unite with the Southeast Missouri Presbytery of the United Presbyterian Church in the United States of America; the vote isn't on whether the two separate denominations, which split during the Civil War, should be united but whether the two presbyteries, which cover the same region, should merge; the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Jackson.
F.E. Miller, superintendent of the International Shoe Co. factory here, says he has had no additional information regarding the truck drivers' strike in St. Louis and that it will be impossible for the plant to resume operations until some arrangements are made to handle the distribution of necessary materials through the St. Louis terminals; the factory closed Jan. 9 because of the strike.
Despite the attraction of high wages in industry, by far most of Cape Girardeau Central High School's 59 midyear graduating class members intend to continue their education; principal Paul Jenkins says that of the 22 boys in the class, 13 intend to enter college, and of the 37 girls, 16 will go on with their schooling.
Christ Episcopal Church of Cape Girardeau announces it will have a four-day preaching mission, Jan. 31-Feb. 3; preaching the evening sermons will be the Rev. John S. Bunting of the Church of the Ascension in St. Louis.
Mrs. Albert Kempe, 549 S. Ellis St., entertains a number of friends with a pinochle party at her home in the evening; dainty refreshments are service; those present are Mr. and Mrs. Martin Pollack and Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Foster.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
