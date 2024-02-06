Out of the past: Jan. 23

1996

The city of Cape Girardeau will prohibit on-street parking along most of the 500 block of South Sprigg Street because of safety concerns tied to new Highway 74; the City Council voted 3-2 last night to allow continued parking along most of the east side of that block; but the majority vote wasn't enough; the measure failed because it didn't get the necessary four votes; councilmen Jack Rickard and Richard Eggimann were absent.

While motor vehicle accidents in Southeast Missouri as a whole rose by only 2.1% in 1995, Cape Girardeau County contributed more than its share with a 17.7% increase in accidents; "Cape County led the league this year," said Sgt. Brent Davis of the Missouri Highway Patrol; "That's a first. Butler County generally is number one."

1971

Two Cape Girardeau youths have been charged with making a false bomb report and possession of narcotics following an incident yesterday afternoon at the KFVS building, 324 Broadway; a receptionist in the building reported to police that two youths walked past her ground floor desk, and one said, "We just put a bomb on the 13th floor"; police were summoned immediately and apprehended the pair as they tried to flee in separate directions on Broadway.

The Southeast Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church in the United States (Southern) is scheduled to debate and vote on a proposal to unite with the Southeast Missouri Presbytery of the United Presbyterian Church in the United States of America; the vote isn't on whether the two separate denominations, which split during the Civil War, should be united but whether the two presbyteries, which cover the same region, should merge; the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Jackson.