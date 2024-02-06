Out of the past: Jan. 23

1995

It's getting harder and harder to find a place to light up; West Park Mall has announced it will ban smoking in its public areas on Feb. 1, joining a growing number of malls nationwide that have gone smoke free.

The final numbers are in, and boardings at the Cape Girardeau were up for 1994; boardings for the year, 6,330, rose 27.8% from 1993 boardings; included in the boardings are Trans World Express, Procter & Gamble Shuttle and the fixed-base operator's charter flights.

1970

A break-in at Nowell's Camera Shop, 609 Broadway, during the early morning hours nets burglars about $1,500 in merchandise, most of it taken from a window showcase; the merchandise taken includes portable televisions, radios, tape recorders, watches, a movie projector, an alarm clock and two magnifying glasses.

A young wounded Marine returned from South Vietnam tells the Notre Dame High School student body how very much its letters meant to the men on the battlefront at Christmastime; Lance Cpl. Carl R. Mengwasser, 19, received one of 750 letters written by the 300 pupils at the school as a Christmas project and visits the school to voice his thanks; Mengwasser had been in Vietnam 10 months and was on front line duty when the letters arrived.