Out of the past: Jan. 23

It's getting harder and harder to find a place to light up; West Park Mall has announced it will ban smoking in its public areas on Feb. 1, joining a growing number of malls nationwide that have gone smoke free.
The final numbers are in, and boardings at the Cape Girardeau were up for 1994; boardings for the year, 6,330, rose 27.8% from 1993 boardings; included in the boardings are Trans World Express, Procter & Gamble Shuttle and the fixed-base operator's charter flights.
A break-in at Nowell's Camera Shop, 609 Broadway, during the early morning hours nets burglars about $1,500 in merchandise, most of it taken from a window showcase; the merchandise taken includes portable televisions, radios, tape recorders, watches, a movie projector, an alarm clock and two magnifying glasses.
A young wounded Marine returned from South Vietnam tells the Notre Dame High School student body how very much its letters meant to the men on the battlefront at Christmastime; Lance Cpl. Carl R. Mengwasser, 19, received one of 750 letters written by the 300 pupils at the school as a Christmas project and visits the school to voice his thanks; Mengwasser had been in Vietnam 10 months and was on front line duty when the letters arrived.
John L. Wieser was honored last night at a bosses' night dinner by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees because of his outstanding work in community and wartime projects; guests included the three recipients of the award in previous years: Edwin Mammon, 1941; Willard Estes, 1942, and K.P. Oldfield, 1943.
A War Production Board bulletin, issued as a directive for the conservation of coal, has the support of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, which endorsed the order at a meeting last night; specifically, the bulletin lists six things for which electric lighting shall not be used: Outdoor advertising and outdoor promotional lighting, outdoor display lighting, outdoor ornamental lighting, show window lighting, marquee lighting in excess of 60 watts for each marque and whiteway street lighting.
Contract for moving the river levee from the Rock Levee Road to the Frisco railroad tracks, at a cost of $175,000, has been awarded E.J. Lunenchloss and Robert Nunn of Cape Girardeau; work will start in 30 days and is expected to require 15 months to complete the job; the levee is to be moved back a distance of 400 feet; at the point where work is to be done, the Mississippi River current is undermining the embankment.
Mrs. C. Deen and little daughter leave for Chaffee, Missouri, to spend the rest of the winter; her husband is employed there; her daughter, Vida Deen, will remain here and go to school the rest of the term.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
