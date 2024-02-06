Out of the past: Jan. 23

The second annual Regional Conference on Church Unity will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Convention Center; sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Area Pastors Fellowship, the conference speaker is Francis Frangipane, senior pastor of River of Life Ministries in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Southeast Missouri State University's athletic program took a major step forward as an NCAA Division I member when the Marvin Rosengarten Athletic Complex was officially dedicated yesterday afternoon; the complex features state-of-the-art sports medicine and weight training facilities.
Cape Transit Co., which operates the city bus line here, announced in a letter to the City Council it would discontinue the business by April 1 unless some type of subsidy is received; it offered to sell the system to the city.
Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. will abandon its dry process plant here and increase the capacity of the newer wet process, if the company's directors approve the plans next month, company officials tell the Cape Girardeau City Council; the company expects to activate the expanded wet plant facilities in September 1970 and close down the dry process plant; the move will mean the loss of more than 200 jobs.
The Rev. Miles H. Stotts has been elected president of the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance; he is the pastor of Grace Methodist Church; the Rev. Arno H. Frank of Christ Evangelical Church was elected vice president, and the Rev. Charles A. Higgins, rector of Christ Episcopal Church, secretary-treasurer.
Members of Red Star Baptist Church hear two guest speakers; the Rev. S.D. Aubuchon, dean of the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation, speaks at the morning worship service, and the Rev. A.T. Wilkinson, pastor at large for the Cape Girardeau and Charleston Baptist Association, preaches in the evening; the pastor, the Rev. William Huffman, is in Arkansas.
Dr. J.S. Lehr goes out to Burfordville in the morning to conduct a sale at the farm of Ben H. Howard; Howard recently sold his farm and is disposing of his personal property, including all farm implements; he will move to Chaffee, Missouri, to make that town his home.
Mr. and Mrs. Martin Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau have received a letter from their son, Martin, who is with the 38th U.S. Infantry; it says he is now in Germany, his company having camped at Ethringen, on the Rhine, where it will remain for two months.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.