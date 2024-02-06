Out of the past: Jan. 23

1994

The second annual Regional Conference on Church Unity will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Convention Center; sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Area Pastors Fellowship, the conference speaker is Francis Frangipane, senior pastor of River of Life Ministries in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Southeast Missouri State University's athletic program took a major step forward as an NCAA Division I member when the Marvin Rosengarten Athletic Complex was officially dedicated yesterday afternoon; the complex features state-of-the-art sports medicine and weight training facilities.

1969

Cape Transit Co., which operates the city bus line here, announced in a letter to the City Council it would discontinue the business by April 1 unless some type of subsidy is received; it offered to sell the system to the city.

Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. will abandon its dry process plant here and increase the capacity of the newer wet process, if the company's directors approve the plans next month, company officials tell the Cape Girardeau City Council; the company expects to activate the expanded wet plant facilities in September 1970 and close down the dry process plant; the move will mean the loss of more than 200 jobs.