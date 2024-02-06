Out of the past: Jan. 23

1993

Missouri's new attorney general, Jay Nixon, plans to keep a satellite office in Jackson; Alan Moss, who served as the attorney in the office since April 1991, was terminated by Nixon, effective with his inauguration Jan. 11; at least one assistant attorney general will be hired for the office.

The number of candidates filing for the three seats on the Jackson School Board is up to seven; the latest to file are two-term board member Dr. T. Wayne Lewis and newcomer Wendy Hayes.

1968

Representatives of the city and Missouri Utilities Co. held lengthy meetings yesterday and again today in an effort to draft tentative franchise renewal agreements by which the company would continue to provide electric power, water and natural gas to Cape Girardeau; the present three franchises, which have run for a 20-year period, will expire in November.

A $2,280 grant for the Scott City Park Board has been approved by the Department of the Interior; Mayor Nevan A. Fisher says the city will use the money to build a shelter in the park and to purchase playground equipment.