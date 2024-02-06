Out of the past: Jan. 23

Missouri's new attorney general, Jay Nixon, plans to keep a satellite office in Jackson; Alan Moss, who served as the attorney in the office since April 1991, was terminated by Nixon, effective with his inauguration Jan. 11; at least one assistant attorney general will be hired for the office.
The number of candidates filing for the three seats on the Jackson School Board is up to seven; the latest to file are two-term board member Dr. T. Wayne Lewis and newcomer Wendy Hayes.
Representatives of the city and Missouri Utilities Co. held lengthy meetings yesterday and again today in an effort to draft tentative franchise renewal agreements by which the company would continue to provide electric power, water and natural gas to Cape Girardeau; the present three franchises, which have run for a 20-year period, will expire in November.
A $2,280 grant for the Scott City Park Board has been approved by the Department of the Interior; Mayor Nevan A. Fisher says the city will use the money to build a shelter in the park and to purchase playground equipment.
The Missourian has learned the St. Louis Browns will do their spring training in Cape Girardeau; like all other major league baseball clubs, because of wartime restrictions on travel, the Browns were ordered to do their spring conditioning near home, rather than in the South.
After having examined their peach and other trees, Cape Girardeau orchardists report the buds apparently escaped any damage in the near-zero weather of this week; trees are said to be in fine condition, partially because of generous fall and winter rainfall.
Fred Henry Kassel, for many years a prominent Broadway jeweler, dies early in the afternoon at his residence; Kassel, 53, was born on a farm two miles south of Egypt Mills on Dec. 19, 1864; he is survived by his widow; his mother, Amelia Kassel; two sons, Elmore and Otto Kassel; two daughters, Verena Vogt and Chloe Fischer; two sisters, Carrie Albertus and Augusta Kassel; and three brothers, John, George and Frank Kassel.
To help save fuel, union barber shops in Cape Girardeau are closing at 7 each evening, except Saturday nights, when they will remain open until 9 to remove brush not needed for Sunday services; union officers volunteered the civic-minded action.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
