Out of the past: Jan. 22

Gov. Mel Carnahan wants lawmakers to appropriate $7.2 million to construct a polytechnic building and a vocational-technical school in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State University's polytechnic building and the Cape Girardeau School District's vo-tech school are two of the capital projects included in the governor's proposed budget; the governor unveiled his budget Wednesday in his annual State of the State speech to the Legislature;.
Shirley Young, who has served the Scott City community in many capacities since 1989, has retired as president of the Chamber of Commerce; Young, a former alderman and mayor of Scott City, from 1989 to 1992, has served as president of the chamber since 1993; she served her final day as president of the chamber this week, when she emceed the annual Scott City Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, held at the Illmo Housing Authority; longtime businessman and former mayor of Cape Girardeau, F.E. "Gene" Rhodes was honored at the banquet, when Rhodes Oil Co. was named "Industry of the Year."
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Former President Lyndon Baines Johnson, whose dreams of a Great Society were dampened by division at home over a war in Asia, dies of a heart attack at age 64; the body will be flown to Washington to lie in state in the Capitol rotunda and receive the nation's final tribute.
Sam L. Gill, Cape Girardeau Jaycees president, is named recipient of the Distinguished Service Award -- the top award annually presented by the Jaycees to a young man for outstanding performance in the field of community service.
Cape Girardeau County's old age assistance patrons, cut 10% in the amount of their checks in July, and aid to dependent children clients, who have been receiving but two-thirds of the amount recommended for them, get some good news from the Cape County Welfare Office; in both categories, full amounts will be received in February checks and, in addition, another check making up the cuts for the months of November, December and January will be placed in the mail.
Another blizzard, bringing a heavy snow that coats streets and highways, sweeps Cape Girardeau and the district; the snow is expected to continue through tomorrow morning, with temperatures plummeting to the single digits by noon; the low Friday night may drop to zero.
Bridge experts from several points on the Frisco Railroad are rushing to Cape Girardeau to assist in replacing the trestle across Cape LaCroix Creek, which gave way shortly after 1 a.m. yesterday; the bridge, which is 80 feet long, spans the creek which runs through Smelterville; the north end of the trestle dropped into the stream just 30 seconds after a southbound passenger train crossed it; within an hour the structure was in the creek, with the concrete supports washed away.
Organization of a County Welfare Association, to be made up of any organizations doing welfare work in Cape Girardeau County, is accomplished at a meeting of representatives of these groups in the circuit court room at Jackson; represented at the meeting are Cape Girardeau Red Cross, Jackson Red Cross, Pocahontas Red Cross, Salvation Army, Cape Girardeau Parent-Teacher Council, Delta Parent-Teacher Council and Cape Girardeau Boy Scouts.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.