Out of the past: Jan. 22

1998

Gov. Mel Carnahan wants lawmakers to appropriate $7.2 million to construct a polytechnic building and a vocational-technical school in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State University's polytechnic building and the Cape Girardeau School District's vo-tech school are two of the capital projects included in the governor's proposed budget; the governor unveiled his budget Wednesday in his annual State of the State speech to the Legislature;.

Shirley Young, who has served the Scott City community in many capacities since 1989, has retired as president of the Chamber of Commerce; Young, a former alderman and mayor of Scott City, from 1989 to 1992, has served as president of the chamber since 1993; she served her final day as president of the chamber this week, when she emceed the annual Scott City Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, held at the Illmo Housing Authority; longtime businessman and former mayor of Cape Girardeau, F.E. "Gene" Rhodes was honored at the banquet, when Rhodes Oil Co. was named "Industry of the Year."

1973

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Former President Lyndon Baines Johnson, whose dreams of a Great Society were dampened by division at home over a war in Asia, dies of a heart attack at age 64; the body will be flown to Washington to lie in state in the Capitol rotunda and receive the nation's final tribute.

Sam L. Gill, Cape Girardeau Jaycees president, is named recipient of the Distinguished Service Award -- the top award annually presented by the Jaycees to a young man for outstanding performance in the field of community service.