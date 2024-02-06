Out of the past: Jan. 22

1996

Residents of Annwood Estates have no shortage of water pressure, and although water pressure of 125 pounds per square inch might be a little higher than recommended, most residents of the new subdivision aren't complaining; the new and improved water pressure occurred when Jackson put its new water tower on line in late December, causing minor problems for some residents and contractors building homes in the subdivision.

The 1995-1996 goose hunting season is winding down in the Southern Illinois Quota Zone; the season, which opened in early November, closes Jan. 31 in the quota zone of Alexander, Union, Jackson and Williamson counties after an 89-day run; harvest of the big Canada geese already has surpassed the 1994-95 season's 25,000, with a 78-day total of 28,474; by the time the season ends, hunters could almost match the 36,000 harvest year of 1993-94.

1971

Pilots of river craft passing Cape Girardeau on the Mississippi River rely on 16 red, white and green lights on the traffic bridge to guide them through the proper channel; a burned-out light could mean disaster, so the lights must be replaced constantly by employees of the Missouri Highway Department; this week, a Highway Department bridge crew is installing ladders on the bridge to make this task safer and easier.

J.S.N. Farquhar, 89, former state representative and Cape Girardeau businessman and civic leader, dies in a St. Louis County nursing home; he was widely known in Southeast Missouri business circles, where for 60 years he was a wholesale lumber dealer, retiring in 1963.