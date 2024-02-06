Out of the past: Jan. 22

Residents of Annwood Estates have no shortage of water pressure, and although water pressure of 125 pounds per square inch might be a little higher than recommended, most residents of the new subdivision aren't complaining; the new and improved water pressure occurred when Jackson put its new water tower on line in late December, causing minor problems for some residents and contractors building homes in the subdivision.
The 1995-1996 goose hunting season is winding down in the Southern Illinois Quota Zone; the season, which opened in early November, closes Jan. 31 in the quota zone of Alexander, Union, Jackson and Williamson counties after an 89-day run; harvest of the big Canada geese already has surpassed the 1994-95 season's 25,000, with a 78-day total of 28,474; by the time the season ends, hunters could almost match the 36,000 harvest year of 1993-94.
Pilots of river craft passing Cape Girardeau on the Mississippi River rely on 16 red, white and green lights on the traffic bridge to guide them through the proper channel; a burned-out light could mean disaster, so the lights must be replaced constantly by employees of the Missouri Highway Department; this week, a Highway Department bridge crew is installing ladders on the bridge to make this task safer and easier.
J.S.N. Farquhar, 89, former state representative and Cape Girardeau businessman and civic leader, dies in a St. Louis County nursing home; he was widely known in Southeast Missouri business circles, where for 60 years he was a wholesale lumber dealer, retiring in 1963.
Three large dormitories, two of which would be more than twice as large as any of the three now on campus, are being planned by State College here as part of a $10,500,000 statewide college emergency housing program, funds for which would be provided by a bill introduced in the State Legislature Monday; if approved, the bill would provide for construction of buildings here to house 430 single students and a 30-family apartment dormitory for married students.
Contractor Anton Haas has started work on additions to the Alvarado; plans provide for two dining rooms with a total of 938 square feet, one to be a public dining hall with 624 square feet and another a private dining room with 312 square feet; in addition the present coffee shop and kitchen will be enlarged and the entire floor air conditioned.
Squire Henry W. Hahs of Daisy, the "Grand Old Man of Apple Creek Township," is probably the oldest justice of the peace in Missouri, both as to age and service; Hahs, 80, has served continuously since Nov. 13, 1874, more than 46 years, with two more years yet to serve of his present term.
To Mrs. J.C. Hobbs, who lives on the Bend Road, goes the distinction of being the first woman to serve as foreman of a coroner's jury in Cape Girardeau County; she officiates in the case of Frank Henderson, who was found dead in her neighborhood yesterday, laying face down in a branch of Sloan's Creek.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
