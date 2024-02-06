Out of the past: Jan. 22

1995

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity observance in Jackson concludes with a worship celebration in the afternoon at First Presbyterian Church; Wayne Maupin, superintendent of public schools in Jackson, is recognized for his cooperative leadership in the community; keynote speaker is the Rev. Otto Steinhouse.

Katherine Hinchey Cochran, longtime writer, artist and historian, died yesterday at age 87; Cochran grew up in St. Louis and spent most of her years locally living in Jackson; for many years she wrote a weekly history column for the Southeast Missourian and a monthly column for Tipoff magazine.

1970

All but two of the seven barge tows that were aground yesterday in shallow water in the Mississippi River north of Cape Girardeau work themselves free and are continuing their northbound trip; river traffic continues to move in the river, contending with ice floes covering 75% to 80% of the surface and a low river stage.

Major gifts toward the Southeast Missouri Medical Center building fund in Jackson are brought to $75,000 with approval of the Jackson Savings and Loan Association of a $25,000 pledge; the pledge is the third in that amount to the campaign for a doctors clinic and nursing home and to acquire a 79-acre site now being held by the City of Jackson for the purpose.