Out of the past: Jan. 22

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity observance in Jackson concludes with a worship celebration in the afternoon at First Presbyterian Church; Wayne Maupin, superintendent of public schools in Jackson, is recognized for his cooperative leadership in the community; keynote speaker is the Rev. Otto Steinhouse.
Katherine Hinchey Cochran, longtime writer, artist and historian, died yesterday at age 87; Cochran grew up in St. Louis and spent most of her years locally living in Jackson; for many years she wrote a weekly history column for the Southeast Missourian and a monthly column for Tipoff magazine.
All but two of the seven barge tows that were aground yesterday in shallow water in the Mississippi River north of Cape Girardeau work themselves free and are continuing their northbound trip; river traffic continues to move in the river, contending with ice floes covering 75% to 80% of the surface and a low river stage.
Major gifts toward the Southeast Missouri Medical Center building fund in Jackson are brought to $75,000 with approval of the Jackson Savings and Loan Association of a $25,000 pledge; the pledge is the third in that amount to the campaign for a doctors clinic and nursing home and to acquire a 79-acre site now being held by the City of Jackson for the purpose.
An Ancell youth and a former Cape Girardeau boy are reported missing in action by the War Department; Mr. and Mrs. Frank Raines were notified Sunday their son, Pvt. Alfred W. Raines, 21, went missing Jan. 4, somewhere in France; he went on overseas duty Dec. 4; Sgt. Frank N. Lincoln of the Army Air Corps, who attended school in Cape Girardeau, has been missing in action since Sept. 13; a gunner on a B-17 bomber, Lincoln is believed to have been participating in a raid over Germany, when his plane was shot down.
An intensive campaign to secure 450 members and raise the 1945 budget of $12,780 is launched by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce at a breakfast at the Hotel Marquette.
Negotiations being conducted by D.A. Lee of Des Moines, Iowa, are expected to result in the early construction in Cape Girardeau of a factory for the manufacture of "petrified wood," a concrete mixture for which he holds the basic patents and which is claimed to be in great demand for construction purposes.
Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Harrison leave for New Orleans, where they will join the rest of a Cape Girardeau party, consisting of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Friant, Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Himmelberger and Mr. and Mrs. S.B. Hunter, tomorrow; the party will then go to Phoenix, where it will then divide, part going to California and others going to Colorado and other places in the West.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
