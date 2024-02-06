Out of the past: Jan. 22

The 400 and 500 blocks of Good Hope Street should look considerably brighter within the next two weeks; Union Electric will replace the existing lights in the two-block area with brighter, high-pressure sodium lights; the new lights were requested by the Haarig Area Development Association.
BENTON, Mo. -- Thomas Kelly School officials plan to ask voters to approve a $1.2 million bond issue in April for construction of a new elementary library and expansion of the high-school gymnasium; bonds would be paid by extending the district's current debt-service payment through the 2012.
Ivan L. Irvin, Cape Girardeau real estate man, becomes the first candidate of the new year for city council, filing his affidavit with City Clerk Verna L. Landis; Irvin seeks one of the two council seats to be filled in the spring elections.
Marquette Cement Mfg. Co., which closed its dry-process plant here Oct. 1, will resume operations on or about March 4; William F. Stone, plant superintendent, says approximately 225 people will return to their jobs.
The first semester for Cape Girardeau Public Schools comes to a close, with the new term to open Monday morning; the Central High School class of seniors, eligible to be graduated at this time, has 72 members; there will be no graduation exercises, the mid-year seniors to be formally graduated late in May.
Gov. Forrest C. Donnell appoints Judge James A. Finch prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County to succeed Elmer A. Strom, now in the Army; Strom served only a few months of his two-year term before being called to active duty; James A. Finch Jr. then stepped in as acting prosecutor, filling the post until he, too, entered service in August 1942; Rush H. Limbaugh served after Finch's departure until Jan. 1, when Judge Finch took over as acting prosecutor.
The Cape City Grocer Co., one of the city's wholesale houses, has gone out of business, having been purchased by the Meyer-Albert Grocer Co.; the latter will combine the two operations under one management; the purchase makes Meyer-Albert one of the largest wholesale houses in Missouri outside the large cities.
Six car loads of coal are secured for Cape Girardeau; one of them is billed to a Cape Girardeau fuel dealer and the others are consigned to the Pittsburg Plate Glass Co. at Crystal City, Missouri; Col. L.B. Houck, the city's fuel dictator, throws a lasso around them and commandeers their contents for the suffering people of Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
