Out of the past: Jan. 22

1993

The 400 and 500 blocks of Good Hope Street should look considerably brighter within the next two weeks; Union Electric will replace the existing lights in the two-block area with brighter, high-pressure sodium lights; the new lights were requested by the Haarig Area Development Association.

BENTON, Mo. -- Thomas Kelly School officials plan to ask voters to approve a $1.2 million bond issue in April for construction of a new elementary library and expansion of the high-school gymnasium; bonds would be paid by extending the district's current debt-service payment through the 2012.

1968

Ivan L. Irvin, Cape Girardeau real estate man, becomes the first candidate of the new year for city council, filing his affidavit with City Clerk Verna L. Landis; Irvin seeks one of the two council seats to be filled in the spring elections.

Marquette Cement Mfg. Co., which closed its dry-process plant here Oct. 1, will resume operations on or about March 4; William F. Stone, plant superintendent, says approximately 225 people will return to their jobs.