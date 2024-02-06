Out of the past: Jan. 21

1998

The City of Cape Girardeau has signed on with the Operation Weed and Seed anti-crime initiative; the City Council last night approved a contract for services with Southeast Missouri Weed and Seed, Inc., and will seek funding to strengthen law enforcement programs against drugs and gang activities.

Jackson will lose the only full-time fire chief the city has ever had when Chief Gary Niswonger, 62, retires April 1; Niswonger went to work for the Jackson Fire Department in 1977.

1973

A gospel singing sponsored by the Soul Crusaders is held at the Arena Building in the afternoon; the group is made up of people from Cape Girardeau, Scott City and Sikeston, Missouri; the Rev. Alvin Kuntze is speaker at the event.

The Seminary Singers of Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University at Dallas, Texas, performs in the evening at New McKendree United Methodist Church at Jackson; the group, all graduate students in the master of theology or master of sacred music programs at the university, is directed by Dr. Carlton R. Young.