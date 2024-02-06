Out of the past: Jan. 21

1996

Even under a $300 campaign contribution limit, both candidates for secretary of state have compiled impressive war chests, which, because of controversy in the office, shapes up to an interesting contest; incumbent Bekki Cook, the Democratic candidate, reported raising more than $301,000 in 1995, while Republican challenger John Hancock reported bringing in more than $241,000.

Pet Care Plus, a professional pet-sitting business designed to provide pet care while owners are away from home, opened in Cape Girardeau recently; Nancy Simminger and Beth Callis are co-owners of the business; both are members of the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters.

1971

In what is described as the first anti-pollution lawsuit in Jackson in recent years, Jackson Dressed Meat plant pleaded guilty in Jackson City Court last night to creating a public nuisance; the firm, located on Greensferry Road, was charged with discharging waste materials and blood from its slaughter house operation into a natural watershed and on into Hubble Creek above Jackson; the company was fined $15 and costs and must enter into a written agreement with the city concerning handling of such wastes.

A contest for seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education develops, when Mrs. George A. Ketcham announces her candidacy for one of two three-year seats to be filled at the April 6 election; she will oppose the incumbent, Jack O. Kramer, board president, and Hilary F. Schmittzehe, who both filed Tuesday for the race.