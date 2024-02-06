Out of the past: Jan. 21

Even under a $300 campaign contribution limit, both candidates for secretary of state have compiled impressive war chests, which, because of controversy in the office, shapes up to an interesting contest; incumbent Bekki Cook, the Democratic candidate, reported raising more than $301,000 in 1995, while Republican challenger John Hancock reported bringing in more than $241,000.
Pet Care Plus, a professional pet-sitting business designed to provide pet care while owners are away from home, opened in Cape Girardeau recently; Nancy Simminger and Beth Callis are co-owners of the business; both are members of the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters.
In what is described as the first anti-pollution lawsuit in Jackson in recent years, Jackson Dressed Meat plant pleaded guilty in Jackson City Court last night to creating a public nuisance; the firm, located on Greensferry Road, was charged with discharging waste materials and blood from its slaughter house operation into a natural watershed and on into Hubble Creek above Jackson; the company was fined $15 and costs and must enter into a written agreement with the city concerning handling of such wastes.
A contest for seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education develops, when Mrs. George A. Ketcham announces her candidacy for one of two three-year seats to be filled at the April 6 election; she will oppose the incumbent, Jack O. Kramer, board president, and Hilary F. Schmittzehe, who both filed Tuesday for the race.
Southeast Hospital and a number of druggists in Cape Girardeau are feeling the effect of the St. Louis truck drivers strike, now in its third week; Herbert S. Wright, superintendent of the hospitals, says Southeast is particularly running short on alcohol, with a drum ordered some time ago, but still undelivered; laundry supplies, mattresses, dressings and bandages are also being held up in St. Louis; local druggists have been forced to make heavier demands on a wholesale firm at Cairo, Illinois, with their orders from St. Louis generally tied up.
A king-size neon advertising sign for the establishment of Morton Cooper, the major league baseball player, at Ancell is being made by Cape Neon Sign Co., 504 Independence St.; the sign will be 10 feet high and will be in colors, saying "Mort Cooper's Place," with "Cooper" in large letters; he is personally in charge of the establishment.
Dr. A.D. Blomeyer, 216 N. Elli St., takes exception to the recent discussion of who owned the first automobile to travel Cape Girardeau's hilly streets; he declares it was his White Steamer, brought here in 1902.
The largest locomotive ever seen in Cape Girardeau passed through here yesterday over the Frisco railroad line, according to local railroad men; J.F. Neal, Frisco agent, says the behemoth pulled a train of 90 freight cars with ease; the train was so long that at the time the engine was passing Broadway, the caboose was still above the Sloan Creek bridge; the locomotive was a "1,300 type," with automatic stokers and other labor-saving, power-producing features.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.