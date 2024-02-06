Out of the past: Jan. 21

1994

Heavy ice floes on the Mississippi River have prompted the Coast Guard to restrict the size of barge tows on the river between Cairo, Illinois, and St. Louis; in addition, the Coast Guard is making arrangements for a "helper" boat to be stationed below the Thebes, Illinois, railroad bridge to assist towboats as they pass several sunken barges near the navigational channel south of the bridge.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Burlington Northern employees believe a broken rail caused nine cars of a freight train to derail north of Chaffee early yesterday; it appears that the severe cold weather caused the track to become brittle and break under the weight of the 79-car freight train passing through the area at about 8 a.m.

1969

Mary Hartsell Hopkins, wife of Jack R. Hopkins, of Cape Girardeau, a prominent civic and church worker here and in Marble Hill, Missouri, died unexpectedly yesterday at age 51; the family moved here in 1962 from Marble Hill, having established the family store, Hopkins Furniture, in Cape Girardeau in 1960.

Union employees continue to remain away from work at the Wetterau Foods Inc., in Scott City, refusing to cross picket lines thrown up Friday by the Teamsters Local 688 of St. Louis; employees of Wetterau in Scott City belong to Local 574 of Cape Girardeau; they aren't involved in the dispute between the company and union, but refuse to cross the picket lines.