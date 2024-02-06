Out of the past: Jan. 21

Heavy ice floes on the Mississippi River have prompted the Coast Guard to restrict the size of barge tows on the river between Cairo, Illinois, and St. Louis; in addition, the Coast Guard is making arrangements for a "helper" boat to be stationed below the Thebes, Illinois, railroad bridge to assist towboats as they pass several sunken barges near the navigational channel south of the bridge.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Burlington Northern employees believe a broken rail caused nine cars of a freight train to derail north of Chaffee early yesterday; it appears that the severe cold weather caused the track to become brittle and break under the weight of the 79-car freight train passing through the area at about 8 a.m.
Mary Hartsell Hopkins, wife of Jack R. Hopkins, of Cape Girardeau, a prominent civic and church worker here and in Marble Hill, Missouri, died unexpectedly yesterday at age 51; the family moved here in 1962 from Marble Hill, having established the family store, Hopkins Furniture, in Cape Girardeau in 1960.
Union employees continue to remain away from work at the Wetterau Foods Inc., in Scott City, refusing to cross picket lines thrown up Friday by the Teamsters Local 688 of St. Louis; employees of Wetterau in Scott City belong to Local 574 of Cape Girardeau; they aren't involved in the dispute between the company and union, but refuse to cross the picket lines.
Juel H. Mosley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Juel Mosley of Cape Girardeau, has graduated from the U.S. Navy Reserve Midshipmen's School at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana; he has been commissioned an ensign; after a 20-day leave with his parents and his wife's parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.D. Moore, here, he will report to an East Coast Navy base for 19 weeks of specialized training in diesel engineering.
A great deal of attention was given a few years ago to the air lanes by John Chickerneo, quarterback for Pittsburgh's mighty Panthers, a football team which mowed down everything in 1936 and even toppled Washington State's Huskies, 21-0, in the Rose Bowl that season; Chickerneo is giving a good deal more attention to air lanes these days, as he arrived this week at Harris Field to begin his flight training.
Capt. C.L. Malone of Sikeston, Missouri, late commander of Company K of the Sixth Missouri Regiment of Missouri National Guards, visited in Cape Girardeau yesterday in the interest of the Guard, creating a sentiment for the reorganization of the regiment at the close of the service abroad.
Fred A. Groves has written friends here that he expects to be released from military service any day and will start for home at once; he is expected to arrive here the latter part of the week and will immediately take charge of his auto business.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.