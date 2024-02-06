Out of the past: Jan. 21

1993

Robert Ridgeway, a 30-year veteran firefighter and fire chief of the Mashpee Fire Department in Mashpee, Massachusetts, has been hired as Cape Girardeau's new fire chief; Ridgeway, 49, will move from the Cape Cod area of New England to Cape Girardeau to begin work here March 1.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night approved a contract with the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association for services to solicit business, industry and commerce for the area; it also appropriated the city's $50,000 annual fee for the services.

1968

The general contract for the construction of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel was awarded earlier this week to the Rickard Construction Co.; the three sub-contracts were awarded to E.A. Polack for plumbing, E.W. Ossenkop for heating and Cotner and Green for electrical; the chapel was designed by architect John Boardman.

William F. Suedekum, 82, who for 55 years was a merchant on Good Hope Street and who served two terms on the County Court, dies at a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he had been a patient five days; Suedekum, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Suedekum of near Dutchtown, founded a hardware store on Good Hope Street in 1913 with the late C.H.W. Meyer.