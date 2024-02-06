Out of the past: Jan. 21

1992

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Burns and McDonnell Engineering Co. has been chosen by the Perry County Commission to conduct a feasibility study on a proposed 4,000-acre lake in the northwest part of the county; the study will evaluate the feasibility of constructing a dam on the South Fork of Saline Creek to create a lake with 74 miles of shoreline.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rodney Miller will be spending the next few weeks talking with people about the possibility of seeking the Democratic nomination for state senator from the 27th District; since Sen. John Dennis announced his retirement in July, Miller has received some encouragement to run for the Senate.

1967

A congressional redistricting plan which would place Cape Girardeau County and the Bootheel in the same district as Jefferson County and a part of St. Louis County isn't being favorably received by area legislators; Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., of Cape Girardeau says, "You have no community of interest between cotton and the city," pointing out that cotton is Missouri's largest cash crop.

Fog lessened the number of sightings of unidentified flying objects in the Cape Girardeau area last night and this morning; but for the second consecutive night, police at Cairo, Illinois, and Charleston, Missouri, report seeing UFOs at different locations near the Mississippi River.