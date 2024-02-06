Out of the past: Jan. 20

1999

Attorney Scott Lipke will challenge Jackson Mayor Paul Sander in the general election in April, providing Sander with his first opposition since he was first elected in 1993; Lipke, a former assistant prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County, filed for the mayor's seat yesterday, the last day of filing for the election.

The filing period for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education closed yesterday at 5 p.m., leaving eight candidates vying for positions on the board in the April 6 election: incumbents Bob Blank and the Rev. William Bird and newcomers Gary L. McIntyre, Andrew Ostrowski, Marty Clay, Tina Trickey, Sharon Mueller and Debra Mitchell-Braxton.

1974

The chief executive of the 925,000-member Presbyterian Church in the U.S., the Rev. Charles E.S. Kraemer of Richmond, Virginia, spoke to delegations representing 27 Presbyterian churches in the Southeast Missouri Presbytery yesterday morning at First Presbyterian Church of Cape Girardeau.

Members of the 12-year-old Cape Girardeau Christian Arts Council yesterday approved a change of name to the Arts and Recreation Council of Cape Girardeau, Inc.; the name change follows the council's receipt of a $5,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.