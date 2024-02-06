Out of the past: Jan. 20

Attorney Scott Lipke will challenge Jackson Mayor Paul Sander in the general election in April, providing Sander with his first opposition since he was first elected in 1993; Lipke, a former assistant prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County, filed for the mayor's seat yesterday, the last day of filing for the election.
The filing period for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education closed yesterday at 5 p.m., leaving eight candidates vying for positions on the board in the April 6 election: incumbents Bob Blank and the Rev. William Bird and newcomers Gary L. McIntyre, Andrew Ostrowski, Marty Clay, Tina Trickey, Sharon Mueller and Debra Mitchell-Braxton.
The chief executive of the 925,000-member Presbyterian Church in the U.S., the Rev. Charles E.S. Kraemer of Richmond, Virginia, spoke to delegations representing 27 Presbyterian churches in the Southeast Missouri Presbytery yesterday morning at First Presbyterian Church of Cape Girardeau.
Members of the 12-year-old Cape Girardeau Christian Arts Council yesterday approved a change of name to the Arts and Recreation Council of Cape Girardeau, Inc.; the name change follows the council's receipt of a $5,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The site for a proposed federal armory is still indefinite following last night's meeting of interested parties, but as a result of a two-hour discussion a working basis for action was agreed upon; although the actual site wasn't mentioned, the sentiment of those present was that the armory should be in Arena Park because of the opposition toward use of Capaha Park; a number of other locations, none of which are park property but which would have to be purchased by the city, were discussed.
Donning his uniform after wearing civilian clothes the past few days while slightly ill, Police Chief William A. Mills is unable to find his badge; uniform regulations prescribe two metal insignias designating rank be worn, and the chief is unable to find the one for his cap.
The Rev. E.C. Weiss of Tilsit occupies the pulpit at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau in the morning, while the Rev. W.C. Krueger of Gordonville preaches at the evening service; the Rev. F.H. Melzer, pastor, is recovering from an operation for appendicitis.
Integrity, justice and righteousness will guarantee a great material prosperity, the Rev. Rinehart Lehman, pastor of Christ Evangelical Church, tells the 28 mid-year graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School at the baccalaureate exercises in the high school auditorium in the evening.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.