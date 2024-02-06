Out of the past: Jan. 20

1998

The quest for equality in America is "an unfinished revolution," Dr. Frank Nickell told the assemblage last night at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration; Debra Mitchell-Braxton, recognized for her tireless work on behalf of African-American youth in the area, received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award; the event at St. James AME Church was attended by about 75 people.

KFVS-TV meteorologist Charles G. Neese IV is the 1998 Distinguished Service Award recipient; he was honored last night for his civic contributions; guest speaker at the annual Cape Girardeau Jaycees banquet was Secretary of State Bekki Cook.

1973

A spokesman for Kerasotes Theaters of Springfield, Illinois, announces plans for construction of a new twin cinema in the Town Plaza Shopping Center, as well as purchase of the Star-Vue Drive-In Theater on North Kingshighway from Cape Drive-In Theater; the new twin cinema will provide two complete theaters, each with a 300-seat capacity, featuring a common lobby; it will be located on the Plaza's west end; the drive-in, built many years ago, has been closed several weeks during cold weather; it will re-open on a weekend basis, until the arrival of spring permits full-time operation.

Missouri Dry Dock and Repair Co., located just south of the Mississippi River traffic bridge, has under construction a new dry dock to meet the demands of its expanding business; the new dock, built in three sections, the first of which has been launched, will be 180 feet long, 80 feet wide and 8 feet high.