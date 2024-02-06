Out of the past: Jan. 20

1997

"Education is still the best spaceship to your dreams," says Dr. Charles I. Rankin, keynote speaker at the 12th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast; the event is the first in a series of local events commemorating the King holiday; planning committee co-chairman Debra Mitchell-Braxton says approximately 500 Southeast Missouri State University personnel and others attended the breakfast.

David F. Stoverink, formerly of Jackson, will assume duties as associate judge in the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Illinois next month; he is a partner in the law firm of Capps, Ancelet, Stoverink and Clark in Carthage, Illinois; he was recently selected to fill a vacancy in the office of associate judge, starting Feb. 18.

1972

Although an order granting Missouri Utilities Co. an increase in electric rates became effective Dec. 29, Cape Girardeau will pursue further its intervention in the case; the City Council has authorized City Attorney Howard C. Wright Jr. to appeal Cape Girardeau's motion for a rehearing on the order and City Manager W.G. Lawley to bring the issue before the federal price commission.

JEFFERSON CITY -- The possibility of changing the name of Cape Girardeau's college to Southeast Missouri State University took a step closer to reality following Senate Higher Education Committee approval of a bill Wednesday; the bill would allow each of the state colleges to change its name to university.