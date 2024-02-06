Out of the past: Jan. 20

1996

Authorities rescued nearly 200 dogs Wednesday from a feces-covered Southeast Missouri "puppy mill" where sick or unbreedable dogs were put in pens to die and where a large ditch filled with dead animals was found; the dogs were brought to the Cape Girardeau Humane Society, where about 100 diseased dogs were euthanized; the rest are available for adoption.

A Bernie, Missouri, man's alleged attempt at corporate espionage ended this week with his arrest by police and FBI agents; the 34-year-old man is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail after allegedly stealing electrical and mechanical schematics and other information from Procter & Gamble and trying to sell the documents to a competitor.

1971

The board of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center has instructed its building committee to start work on the long-planned concrete block addition costing $18,000 to the center's overcrowded building at 1232 S. Ranney St.; the project includes a 26-foot-by-40-foot multipurpose room, storage, plumbing, heating, equipment and replacement of playground space over which it will be built; much of the work will be done by volunteers.

In the not to distant future, Girardeans with a special love for the Mississippi River may be able to relax on a bench behind the floodwall between Themis and Broadway and watch the water roll by; preliminary steps toward stopping automobile traffic on the upper level behind the seawall between these two streets and developing the site into a rest and recreation area is being discussed by the Main Street Levee District.