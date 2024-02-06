Out of the past: Jan. 20

The frigid weather that set consecutive record-low temperatures in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving eastward, allowing a warm-up to begin; many schools remained closed Tuesday and Wednesday, as wind chills were well below zero; icy roads prevented most rural school districts from reopening.
Citing an overwhelming public reaction to a proposed trash fee hike, the Cape Girardeau City Council last night unanimously agreed to seek bids on residential trash service from private haulers.
Workers, for the most part, are back on the job at the construction site of the new Charmin Paper Products plant north of Cape Girardeau after a week-long strike by the ironworkers was settled Saturday.
More than 600 people -- the largest group ever in attendance at a Shawnee District Appreciation Dinner -- witnessed Saturday night the presentation of Silver Beaver Awards to Earnis T. Wright and T.F. Waltz Jr., both of Cape Girardeau; recipients of the Order of Merit Award were Clarence Dalton, Roy V. Hinkle, Lewis E. Haman and Harlan J. Mueller, all of Cape Girardeau, and Roy Anderson on Perryville, Missouri.
The Navy V-12 Training Units at St. Louis and Washington universities in St. Louis have been officially placed under the command of the Navy staff at State College here; Lt. Harold O. Soderquist is commanding officer of the Cape Girardeau unit.
Friends of George W. Kirk, a Sikeston, Missouri, lawyer and civic worker, are urging him to become a candidate for Congress in the 10th District, which includes Cape Girardeau and Scott counties; Kirk is serving as a delegate to the state Constitutional Convention.
The Missouri Pacific Railroad Co. (which includes the St. Louis, Iron Mountain & Southern) has filed with the Cape Girardeau County Clerk a statement declaring the company has no taxable property in the county, as the federal government now owns and supervises the Missouri Pacific system; the 1918 taxes, amounting to $7,707.14, have been paid by the company, but this statement means the railroad will refuse to pay any tax whatever in 1919.
The commissioners for the Cape Special Road District meet in the morning and carefully consider the proposition of providing two permanent bridges over the big ditches that cut Rock Levee Road south of Cape Girardeau; steps will be taken at once to get the work started.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
