Out of the past: Jan. 20

1994

The frigid weather that set consecutive record-low temperatures in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving eastward, allowing a warm-up to begin; many schools remained closed Tuesday and Wednesday, as wind chills were well below zero; icy roads prevented most rural school districts from reopening.

Citing an overwhelming public reaction to a proposed trash fee hike, the Cape Girardeau City Council last night unanimously agreed to seek bids on residential trash service from private haulers.

1969

Workers, for the most part, are back on the job at the construction site of the new Charmin Paper Products plant north of Cape Girardeau after a week-long strike by the ironworkers was settled Saturday.

More than 600 people -- the largest group ever in attendance at a Shawnee District Appreciation Dinner -- witnessed Saturday night the presentation of Silver Beaver Awards to Earnis T. Wright and T.F. Waltz Jr., both of Cape Girardeau; recipients of the Order of Merit Award were Clarence Dalton, Roy V. Hinkle, Lewis E. Haman and Harlan J. Mueller, all of Cape Girardeau, and Roy Anderson on Perryville, Missouri.