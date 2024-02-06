Out of the past: Jan. 20

1993

Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Earl Butz spoke last night before an audience of about 300 at a meeting of the Cape Girardeau Executive Club at the Drury Lodge; Butz told the crowd that within a generation, the world will have to increase its food-producing capacity by two-thirds to feed the 3..5 billion more people expected to be alive by 2020.

JEFFERSON CITY -- With about 40 percent of his district new territory, State Sen. Dennis Ziegenhorn, D-Sikeston, has installed an 800 telephone number in his state capital office; he hopes it will make it easier for constituents to contact him.

1968

PUXICO, Mo. -- The search widens for the polite, well-dressed gunman who, posing as a jewelry salesman, robbed the Puxico State Bank yesterday of $23,890 mostly in large bills; the robber, described as a white man in his late 30s, closed the five bank employees in the vault before making his escape.

Investigation into alleged discrepancies, faulty engineering and construction in Cape County Public Water Supply District No. 1 by the inspector general's office of the USDA is expected to be completed next month; the investigation is a result of the refusal of the Farmers Home Administration, a division of the USDA, to authorize final payments to the engineer and contractor.