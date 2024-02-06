Out of the past: Jan. 20

1992

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County commissioners hope to replace the 60-year-old sheriff's office this year, either with a new building or purchasing an existing structure; commissioners say the existing sheriff's office, adjacent to the jail in Benton, is in poor shape.

Cyrus Keller, an American Methodist Episcopal minister from St. Louis, is the guest speaker at an evening program at Academic Auditorium, part of Southeast Missouri State University's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day; earlier, the Rev. S. Lewis Bradford of St. Louis spoke at the annual King memorial breakfast at the University Center.

1967

The part of the city library-tax proceeds set aside for a possible building program later has brought to Cape Girardeau $24,943.04 to date; the city council last June, at the request of the Library Board of Trustees, increased the tax rate for library purposes from 14 cents per $100 valuation to 20 cents, the maximum allowed by state statute.

Lt. Herbert F. Wickham Jr. of the highway patrol, a former Cape Girardeau chief of police, has announced his retirement from the patrol; he plans to move back to Cape Girardeau about Feb. 1.