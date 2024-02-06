Out of the past: Jan. 20

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County commissioners hope to replace the 60-year-old sheriff's office this year, either with a new building or purchasing an existing structure; commissioners say the existing sheriff's office, adjacent to the jail in Benton, is in poor shape.
Cyrus Keller, an American Methodist Episcopal minister from St. Louis, is the guest speaker at an evening program at Academic Auditorium, part of Southeast Missouri State University's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day; earlier, the Rev. S. Lewis Bradford of St. Louis spoke at the annual King memorial breakfast at the University Center.
The part of the city library-tax proceeds set aside for a possible building program later has brought to Cape Girardeau $24,943.04 to date; the city council last June, at the request of the Library Board of Trustees, increased the tax rate for library purposes from 14 cents per $100 valuation to 20 cents, the maximum allowed by state statute.
Lt. Herbert F. Wickham Jr. of the highway patrol, a former Cape Girardeau chief of police, has announced his retirement from the patrol; he plans to move back to Cape Girardeau about Feb. 1.
With the Coast Guard intensifying its patrol duty along the Mississippi and other rivers, special attention is given to all people and all craft entering vital defense sectors; carrying a camera, even by men who have worked along the rivers for years, is strictly taboo; also, anyone having firearms aboard a boat must be legally entitled to do so; river boat handlers are searched upon entering certain zones of the river.
Approximately $700 in damage is done by fire in business buildings at 122 and 126 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon; the building housing the Bootery, operated on the first floor by David Shaltupsky, is owned by Magnus Dempsey, and the one to the north, housing Kassel Studio on the first floor, is owned by H.A. Lang.
The students of the Normal School yesterday organized at the chapel hour into a group for the support of asking the General Assembly to appropriate $50,000 for a new agriculture building and $15,000 for land for demonstration purposes; H.L. Bowman, an advanced student, had charge of the meeting.
The meeting of the Civic Improvement League is devoted entirely to going over the plans submitted by several contractors for the proposed swimming pool; there are any number of points to be studied out in the building of the proposed pool: the capacity, size, bathhouse and ground surrounding the facility.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
