Out of the past: Jan. 2

1999

Beuse Scott Matheney III joined his parents, Cicely and Beuse Matheney of Sikeston at 2 a.m. on New Year's Day at Southeast Hospital; he was the first baby to be born there in the new year, weighing in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

In the year-and-a-half since it formed, the Cape Girardeau Ethics Commission hasn't had anything to do; since the City Council appointed the seven-member panel in June 1997, the commission has met only a couple of times to establish bylaws and elect officers; as no ethical complaints have been filed in that time, it has conducted no investigations.

1974

For a brief time in the morning, the sun plays peekaboo, but apparently loses the battle to change the unwelcome winter weather pattern that kept many area residents glued to their fireplaces over the New Year's holiday; more snow, and possibly freezing rain, are forecast to fall tonight upon an already icy white ground; while Cape Girardeau public and some parochial schools are back in session after the long Christmas break, many area schools fail to open because of hazardous road conditions.

Three of the 40 to 45 West German families who will undergo special training at the Charmin Paper Products Co. plant are scheduled to arrive in Cape Girardeau tonight, with two more families and a single man coming later in the week; all will be lodged at motels until suitable housing is found in Cape Girardeau.