Out of the past: Jan. 2

1996

After serving eight months on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, Robert Blank is asking voters to put him on the board for three more years; Blank becomes the first candidate to file for the school board.

All five incumbents and two other candidates file for five seats opening on the Jackson Board of Aldermen; aldermen David Ludwig, David Reiminger, Glenn Oldham and Fred Leimer all announce their candidacies for re-election, filing soon after City Hall opens; Kerry Hoffman, appointed to the seat vacated by Kevin Sawyer's resignation, says he would like to be re-elected and complete the year left on Sawyer's unexpired term; Larry Cunningham, who owns a Jackson appraisal service, files in Ward I and John Powers in Ward IV.

1971

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County doesn't have a magistrate because Lloyd G. Briggs, who was to assume the post Jan. 1, didn't appear for the swearing-in ceremony; Briggs, a former circuit clerk who allegedly owes the county $450 because of a shortage in county funds uncovered in a state audit, was scheduled to take the oath office for magistrate court judge yesterday morning in the courthouse here.

Notre Dame's Bulldogs ended a decade of basketball frustration in the College High holiday tournament Thursday night; Coach Ed Arnzen's blue-and-white clad skirmishers used a tenacious, carefully organized zone defense and had top-notch performances from a pair of reserves to cop the big trophy for the first time ever with a one-point, 77-76, overtime victory over top-seeded Charleston Bluejays.