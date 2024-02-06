Out of the past: Jan. 2

1994

The Rev. Paul Drake was recently ordained into the office of public ministry of word and sacrament, and has been installed as pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church south of Jackson.

Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, a landmark in the southern part of Cape Girardeau, will move to a new location early this month; the Cape Rock Church of God purchased the Maple Avenue Church property at 623 South Ellis St., while the Methodist congregation will begin meeting at 2441 Jean Ann Drive next Sunday.

1969

Business in the county courthouse in Jackson covers a wide variety of subjects, as new officers become city officials, year-end reports begin and work continues on 1969 programs; H. Weldon Macke, new auditor, is in his office, and Virginia Perdue is approved by the County Court to be deputy auditor; approval is also given to the appointment of Joe T. Buerkle as assistant to incoming Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier.

ST. LOUIS -- Attorney General-elect John C. Danforth attacks the new Missouri vehicle inspection law as "an administrative pain in the neck" and suggests it be repealed; Danforth, speaking at a news conference, says he isn't convinced the inspection law will prevent accidents and he can see no way the system can be improved.