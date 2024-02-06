Out of the past: Jan. 2

The Rev. Paul Drake was recently ordained into the office of public ministry of word and sacrament, and has been installed as pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church south of Jackson.
Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, a landmark in the southern part of Cape Girardeau, will move to a new location early this month; the Cape Rock Church of God purchased the Maple Avenue Church property at 623 South Ellis St., while the Methodist congregation will begin meeting at 2441 Jean Ann Drive next Sunday.
Business in the county courthouse in Jackson covers a wide variety of subjects, as new officers become city officials, year-end reports begin and work continues on 1969 programs; H. Weldon Macke, new auditor, is in his office, and Virginia Perdue is approved by the County Court to be deputy auditor; approval is also given to the appointment of Joe T. Buerkle as assistant to incoming Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier.
ST. LOUIS -- Attorney General-elect John C. Danforth attacks the new Missouri vehicle inspection law as "an administrative pain in the neck" and suggests it be repealed; Danforth, speaking at a news conference, says he isn't convinced the inspection law will prevent accidents and he can see no way the system can be improved.
First Christian Church begins the new year by discussing its newly enacted building program; at present, the church has $12,000 in its building fund, all of it in government bonds; the congregation must have a minimum of $26,000 cash before work can get started.
Navy Lt. Hinkle Statler, who is on a leave of absence as Cape Girardeau's mayor, arrived home last night to spend a 30-day leave with his family and to recuperate from a spine fracture sustained while on duty aboard ship in a storm off Scotland on Dec. 3.
Johnston Brothers, the Main Street cleaners and pressers, have purchased the Prescott Hotel on Main Street, which they will operate on the European plan; they have also moved their cleaning and pressing establishment to 24 N. Main.
At the invitation of the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club, Sen. Charles J. Belken of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Missouri Reps. A.J. Speer of Bollinger County, Samuel Corbett of Pemiscot County and R.W. Dawson of New Madrid County came here Tuesday to confer regarding the proposition of having the drainage law amended so the drainage district will have to build bridges over ditches that cut permanent roads.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.