Out of the past: Jan. 2

1993

Mid-America Teen Challenge hopes to raise $250,000 to build a chapel and multi-use facility; the organization will kick off its first-ever capital campaign Tuesday, says Jack Smart, executive director of Teen Challenge.

John D. Crites, a member of Boy Scout Troop 5, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout; Crites' service project was done at Trail of Tears State Park under the supervision of park naturalist Greg Henson; he cleared a designated area at the park entrance.

1968

Brash young winter, whose pranks over the weekend including zero-degree weather and 3 inches of snow, reaches into its bag of tricks this morning and finds another kind of mischief: freezing rain; the drizzle starts about 2:40 a.m. and coats the city, notably the streets, with a thin, almost invisible, treacherous glaze; road and street conditions force the closing of many district schools, including the public schools in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

The 10th District Congressional race, which had attracted a solid field of candidates, has been thrown into turmoil by the judicial ruling on Missouri's 1967 redistricting act; as of the ruling, there is no 10th District, and those who filed for the post are no longer candidates.