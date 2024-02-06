Out of the past: Jan. 2

Mid-America Teen Challenge hopes to raise $250,000 to build a chapel and multi-use facility; the organization will kick off its first-ever capital campaign Tuesday, says Jack Smart, executive director of Teen Challenge.
John D. Crites, a member of Boy Scout Troop 5, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout; Crites' service project was done at Trail of Tears State Park under the supervision of park naturalist Greg Henson; he cleared a designated area at the park entrance.
Brash young winter, whose pranks over the weekend including zero-degree weather and 3 inches of snow, reaches into its bag of tricks this morning and finds another kind of mischief: freezing rain; the drizzle starts about 2:40 a.m. and coats the city, notably the streets, with a thin, almost invisible, treacherous glaze; road and street conditions force the closing of many district schools, including the public schools in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
The 10th District Congressional race, which had attracted a solid field of candidates, has been thrown into turmoil by the judicial ruling on Missouri's 1967 redistricting act; as of the ruling, there is no 10th District, and those who filed for the post are no longer candidates.
A message from the War Department brings word of the death in action of Pvt. Alva T. Seabaugh of Sedgewickville, Missouri; he was killed in action Dec. 11, presumably in the fighting in North Africa, but no details were given.
Work resumes on the South Frederick streetcar rail removal job after the New Year layoff; City Commissioner Frank Batchelor says approximately 200 feet of the track has been taken from the street and salvaged; city trucks are hauling the pieces of broken concrete away, and they will be stockpiled for future rip-rap uses; more progress will be made when a compressor, to operate drills, is secured; so far, only hand-wielded sledge hammers are being utilized.
Although most cities held up on street paving during the past year because of the high cost of materials and the scarcity of labor, Cape Girardeau put down 20 blocks of concrete paving, the surface covered amounting to 21,101 square yards; considerable other paving work has been arranged for to be started as soon as weather conditions permit.
Ex-sheriff William Summers is now the boss of Jackson's principal caravansary; he took charge of the Central Inn yesterday and will bring his family and belongings over from Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
