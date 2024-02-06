Out of the past: Jan. 2

The mild December had Cape Girardeau street crews smiling; last year by this time, the area already had suffered through a major winter storm; Kevin McMeel, assistant public works director, says the city is prepared for winter storms, but the mild weather has saved Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rodney Miller plans to conduct a canvass of registered voters in the county as part of his office's ongoing process of keeping voter registration records current; by mid-January, all voters in the county should be receiving a new voter identification card.
Jeffrey L. Steger, who resigned from the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Dec. 1, has returned to patrol duties; Steger had left the department to take a job with a railroad company at Illmo.
Cape Girardeau County doesn't look much different today than it did Saturday, but over the New Year's holiday, a major change took place; at one minute after midnight Sunday morning, Cape County changed from a third-class county to a second-class county; in many respects, it is a change in name only, but in others, changes may be far reaching.
James C. Logan and D.M. Scivally of Cape Girardeau and John V. Priest of Jackson are announced as members of the Cape Girardeau County Tire Rationing Board; regulations restrict the sale of new tires and tubes for this county for passenger cars, motorcycles and light trucks to 36 tires and 30 tubes; for heavy trucks and buses: 71 tires and 59 tubes.
Ill for three months with bronchial asthma and other complications, William F. Bergmann, county collector and for many years a civic and business leader in Cape Girardeau, dies at a local hospital; born Aug. 6, 1876, at Cape Girardeau, he was the son of William C. and Mary Eggimann Bergmann, pioneers of the community.
J.M. Shortal, president of the Missouri-Illinois Mausoleum Co., says the new mausoleum which his company is building in New Lorimier Cemetery may be named "The Temple of Rest"; a majority of the tomb owners have chosen that name from the list received.
At a special meeting of Main Street property owners, it is voted unanimously to have the wood block pavers take up and the street resurfaced with concrete.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.