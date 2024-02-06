Out of the past: Jan. 2

1992

The mild December had Cape Girardeau street crews smiling; last year by this time, the area already had suffered through a major winter storm; Kevin McMeel, assistant public works director, says the city is prepared for winter storms, but the mild weather has saved Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rodney Miller plans to conduct a canvass of registered voters in the county as part of his office's ongoing process of keeping voter registration records current; by mid-January, all voters in the county should be receiving a new voter identification card.

1967

Jeffrey L. Steger, who resigned from the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Dec. 1, has returned to patrol duties; Steger had left the department to take a job with a railroad company at Illmo.

Cape Girardeau County doesn't look much different today than it did Saturday, but over the New Year's holiday, a major change took place; at one minute after midnight Sunday morning, Cape County changed from a third-class county to a second-class county; in many respects, it is a change in name only, but in others, changes may be far reaching.