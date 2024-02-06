Out of the past: Jan. 19

1996

A tornado that damaged businesses and homes in East Prairie, Missouri, yesterday morning was part of a winter storm that delivered high winds and torrential rain across Southeast Missouri; the storm caused scattered power outages in the region and sent temperatures plummeting; the tornado touched down about 9:07 a.m. on the east side of East Prairie without warning.

After 29 years as a school administrator, Scott City superintendent Doug Berry is retiring; he announced the decision at a meeting of the Scott City Board of Education Wednesday night; Berry has been the district's superintendent for three years; he will retire June 30 when his contract expires; his wife Mary, an elementary teacher, is also expected to retire at the end of the year.

1971

An eight-year member of Local 282 of the Laborers Union in Cape Girardeau claims gambling, drinking, stealing, operation of private businesses and featherbedding are being conducted by union foremen at the Noranda Aluminum Co. construction site south of New Madrid, Missouri; he also claims he could tell a "hell of a lot more" than what the Missouri Task Force on Organized Crime charged in its report released two weeks ago; the report cited as fact much of what the union local member charged.

The Municipal Airport Board voted unanimously yesterday to recommend to the City Council that approximately 400 acres of tillable land at the airport be leased through public bid; in the past the farmland surrounding the developed part of the airfield has been leased by private negotiations.