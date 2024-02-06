Out of the past: Jan. 19

Dr. Howard Jones, superintendent of schools in Stillwater, Oklahoma, has been hired by the Jackson Board of Education to become that town's new school superintendent on July 1; Joneswill replace Wayne Maupin, who plans to retire in June after working 26 years in the Jackson schools system.
WARE, Ill. -- The goose-hunting season will end Sunday in Southern Illinois; and even though hunters in the four-county -- Alexander, Union, Williamson and Jackson -- area are short of this year's quota, the season won't be extended; the season, which opened Dec. 3, was scheduled for 51 days, through Jan. 22, or a 39,800-goose quota, whichever came first; but hunting has been poor because of weather conditions; hunters in the quota zone bagged 21,429 geese through last weekend.
Mississippi River traffic is moving with and against heavy ice floes in the Cape Girardeau, where two ice jams were broken over the weekend; the opening of the channel came just in time to avoid refreezing from a new invasion of bitter Arctic air; temperatures plunged to 8 degrees yesterday and again this morning, accompanied by a fresh snowfall, the eighth to cover the ground this season.
Six Cape Girardeau Jaycees -- Dennis Norman, James Johannes, Jerry McClanahan, Cletis Hanebrink, Paul Kirchhoff and Clinton Shirrell -- worked on the ice of Lake Girardeau yesterday constructing brush piles of Christmas trees; the trees, which will be under about eight feet of water when the ice thaws, should attract fish to the concession area, were many youngsters and senior citizens fish.
Speaking to the graduating class at the mid-year commencement at Cape Girardeau Central High last night, President W.W. Parker of State College gave the seniors answers to the question, "When Is a Man Educated?"; standing out as among the most important of these answers was open-mindedness; diplomas were awarded 61 graduates.
Total tax assessments in Cape Girardeau County for 1944 amount to $233,824 more than for 1943, and aggregate $22,408,421; these figures are made public when County Assessor Leo P. Steimle makes his recapitulation and turns the books over to County Clerk L.H. Schrader.
Two new garage buildings are being planned for Cape Girardeau, one on Broadway on the old mill lot and the other on Sprigg at Themis Street; Norman Hely, who is building the one on Broadway, intends to construct a $25,000 building, 50 by 144 feet; the other is being planned by Tom Harris; it will measure 80 by 180 feet and will cost approximately $35,000.
W.O. Bowman, cashier of the first National Bank, is appointed city treasurer by the Cape Girardeau City Council; the former treasurer was D'Nean Stafford, who now resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
