Out of the past: Jan. 19

1995

Dr. Howard Jones, superintendent of schools in Stillwater, Oklahoma, has been hired by the Jackson Board of Education to become that town's new school superintendent on July 1; Joneswill replace Wayne Maupin, who plans to retire in June after working 26 years in the Jackson schools system.

WARE, Ill. -- The goose-hunting season will end Sunday in Southern Illinois; and even though hunters in the four-county -- Alexander, Union, Williamson and Jackson -- area are short of this year's quota, the season won't be extended; the season, which opened Dec. 3, was scheduled for 51 days, through Jan. 22, or a 39,800-goose quota, whichever came first; but hunting has been poor because of weather conditions; hunters in the quota zone bagged 21,429 geese through last weekend.

1970

Mississippi River traffic is moving with and against heavy ice floes in the Cape Girardeau, where two ice jams were broken over the weekend; the opening of the channel came just in time to avoid refreezing from a new invasion of bitter Arctic air; temperatures plunged to 8 degrees yesterday and again this morning, accompanied by a fresh snowfall, the eighth to cover the ground this season.

Six Cape Girardeau Jaycees -- Dennis Norman, James Johannes, Jerry McClanahan, Cletis Hanebrink, Paul Kirchhoff and Clinton Shirrell -- worked on the ice of Lake Girardeau yesterday constructing brush piles of Christmas trees; the trees, which will be under about eight feet of water when the ice thaws, should attract fish to the concession area, were many youngsters and senior citizens fish.