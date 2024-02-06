Out of the past: Jan. 19

1994

The Boyd Group is no longer the only game in town when it comes to which company will operate a riverboat casino in Cape Girardeau; Lady Luck Gaming Corp. of Las Vegas has unveiled a $58.3 million riverboat casino and resort proposal to compete with the project offered last year by the Boyd Group.

The Cape Girardeau and Scott County presiding commissioners have different views on whether annexation of the port authority by Scott City would first require approval by the county commissions; they also differ about whether Scott City should be allowed to even attempt the annexation; Scott City officials have discussed the possibility of annexing at least part of the port authority, where Casino Magic, a riverboat gaming company, has an option to lease about 25 acres.

1969

The Rev. Herman Scherer, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, is guest speaker at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for the congregation's Epiphany Mission Festival; Scherer was elected as the district's first full-time president at its convention in June.

The Rev. Jerry D. Ehrlich, assistant pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau for the past four years, has accepted an appointment as missionary-at-large for the inner city area of Kansas City, Missouri; he preaches his farewell sermon in all three services at Trinity.