Out of the past: Jan. 19

The Boyd Group is no longer the only game in town when it comes to which company will operate a riverboat casino in Cape Girardeau; Lady Luck Gaming Corp. of Las Vegas has unveiled a $58.3 million riverboat casino and resort proposal to compete with the project offered last year by the Boyd Group.
The Cape Girardeau and Scott County presiding commissioners have different views on whether annexation of the port authority by Scott City would first require approval by the county commissions; they also differ about whether Scott City should be allowed to even attempt the annexation; Scott City officials have discussed the possibility of annexing at least part of the port authority, where Casino Magic, a riverboat gaming company, has an option to lease about 25 acres.
The Rev. Herman Scherer, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, is guest speaker at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for the congregation's Epiphany Mission Festival; Scherer was elected as the district's first full-time president at its convention in June.
The Rev. Jerry D. Ehrlich, assistant pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau for the past four years, has accepted an appointment as missionary-at-large for the inner city area of Kansas City, Missouri; he preaches his farewell sermon in all three services at Trinity.
Rural school districts in Cape Girardeau County move forward to pile up Fourth War Loan pledges; first reports from scattered areas find many of the districts exceeding their quotas in an effort to reach the rural areas quota of $290,000.
Cape Girardeau, in a six-hour period yesterday, over-subscribed its quota in the Fourth War Loan campaign; in an amazing outpouring of voluntary pledges, the community, between 3 and 9 p.m., subscribed $678,160 in war bonds, $28,160 more than its quota.
A rally day marking the fifth anniversary of the pastorate of the Rev. J.J. Clopton is held at Christ Episcopal Church; in the five years he has been here, the congregation has increased 100 percent, the parish debts have been nearly wiped out, salaries and assessments have been paid, and things material and spiritual are looking bright for the membership.
The Clios, a young women's literary society of the Normal School, give a very happy dinner party in the evening at the St. Charles Hotel; 25 members are present, along with three visitors and Mrs. B.F. Johnson, who chaperons the young women.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
