Out of the past: Jan. 19

1992

Boatmen's Bank of Cape Girardeau has extended its automatic teller machine service to Schnucks grocery store; the new ATM is inside the store near the customer-service area.

The Cape Girardeau Community Counseling Center celebrates the opening of its new facility with an open house; the 20,000-square-foot center, 402 S. Silver Springs Road, offers individual-, group- and family counseling, rehabilitation services, crisis intervention and emergency services.

1967

A break in the airport land condemnation logjam Wednesday afternoon opened the way for a construction bid call, which the city council set for Feb. 21; owners of four of the five parcels of property under condemnation had agreed to the sale figures as submitted by court-appointed commissioners, freeing the city to move ahead with the project.

More sightings of unidentified flying objects early in the morning are reported by Cape Girardeau police officers; the first object spotted by officers is described as being identical to the objects seen Wednesday -- a half-moon or saucer-shaped thing with blinking red, white and pale blue lights.