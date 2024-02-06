Out of the past: Jan. 19

Boatmen's Bank of Cape Girardeau has extended its automatic teller machine service to Schnucks grocery store; the new ATM is inside the store near the customer-service area.
The Cape Girardeau Community Counseling Center celebrates the opening of its new facility with an open house; the 20,000-square-foot center, 402 S. Silver Springs Road, offers individual-, group- and family counseling, rehabilitation services, crisis intervention and emergency services.
A break in the airport land condemnation logjam Wednesday afternoon opened the way for a construction bid call, which the city council set for Feb. 21; owners of four of the five parcels of property under condemnation had agreed to the sale figures as submitted by court-appointed commissioners, freeing the city to move ahead with the project.
More sightings of unidentified flying objects early in the morning are reported by Cape Girardeau police officers; the first object spotted by officers is described as being identical to the objects seen Wednesday -- a half-moon or saucer-shaped thing with blinking red, white and pale blue lights.
Organization of an intensive training program for Boy Scouts of Southeast Missouri to fit them for any emergency service they might be called on to render during the war is announced by the Southeast Missouri Area Council of Boy Scouts; the plan will have 200 Scouts over 15 years of age given intensive training for membership in the Boy Scout Emergency Service Corps.
Final work is being done on a railroad crossing, the last link in the South Main Street extension, and the graveled street is to be opened to traffic in a day or two; farther north, near the White Cross plant, a spot of the street caved in over a sewer line last week, and the city street department is making that repair.
The Cape Girardeau Commercial Club receives a brief containing the information required for a city to bid on the armor-plate plant the government will build.
The Daily Republican newspaper announces a price increase because of the high cost of newsprint; beginning tomorrow, the newspaper will sell for 15 cents a week, 50 cents a month or $6 a year in advance, where carrier boys deliver the paper in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.