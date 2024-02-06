All sections
RecordsJanuary 18, 2021
Out of the past: Jan. 18
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Dr. Rex Miller, 50, of Westphalia, Missouri, will become the new superintendent of the Perry County School District; during a closed meeting Friday night, the school board voted unanimously to hire Miller; a salary package was still in the works late yesterday...

1996

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Dr. Rex Miller, 50, of Westphalia, Missouri, will become the new superintendent of the Perry County School District; during a closed meeting Friday night, the school board voted unanimously to hire Miller; a salary package was still in the works late yesterday.

Companies owned by minorities and women have been awarded nearly 15% of the $15.8 million worth of work on Southeast Missouri State University's College of Business building, surpassing a state goal; the figure drops to nearly 9% when all other construction projects at Southeast are included.

1971

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian archive

The opinion in Miami is that the State College Golden Eagles were super in the Super Bowl yesterday; the nation is the jury, however, and its decision should be known in a few days in the form of letters to the college and band director LeRoy Mason; the Golden Eagles performed a halftime show, with Donald T. McNeely serving as announcer.

The Rev. Robert E. Lamy, president of St. Vincent's College in Cape Girardeau, has announced a celebration of the diamond jubilee of operation of the college as a high school seminary for those desiring to become members of the Congregation of the Missions, or Vincentians; climax of the festivities will be a benefit dinner May 1 at the Arena Building.

1946

Cape Transit Co. has purchased two lots on the south side of Good Hope Street, east of Middle Street, and today start pouring footings for an office and garage the company will construct.

"Be clean, honest and decent," was the admonition given by Allen L. Oliver, attorney and president of the Missouri State Chamber of Commerce, to members of the mid-year graduating class at Cape Girardeau Central High School last night at commencement exercises; special honors were given Chester E. Neal, highest ranking member of class, scholastically; Lyle B. Gibson, rated the most courteous boy member; Mary L. Deneke, the most courteous girl member, and Mary H. Reiker, perfect attendance during her four years in high school.

1921

Marcella Craft, the first noted soprano to visit Cape Girardeau for a long time, gives a recital at Teachers College auditorium in the evening; Craft is one of the great soloists of America.

John A. Withers is reported resting well at a local hospital, where he is being treated for injuries sustained yesterday afternoon when his touring car was turned over and demolished in a collision with the Lorberg ambulance at the corner of Ellis and William streets; Withers' left arm was broken between the elbow and shoulder, and he received several bruises and minor cuts about the face and body; the ambulance driver was arrested for exceeding the speed limit, a charge Martin Lorberg says he will fight.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
