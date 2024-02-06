Out of the past: Jan. 18

1996

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Dr. Rex Miller, 50, of Westphalia, Missouri, will become the new superintendent of the Perry County School District; during a closed meeting Friday night, the school board voted unanimously to hire Miller; a salary package was still in the works late yesterday.

Companies owned by minorities and women have been awarded nearly 15% of the $15.8 million worth of work on Southeast Missouri State University's College of Business building, surpassing a state goal; the figure drops to nearly 9% when all other construction projects at Southeast are included.

1971

Southeast Missourian archive

The opinion in Miami is that the State College Golden Eagles were super in the Super Bowl yesterday; the nation is the jury, however, and its decision should be known in a few days in the form of letters to the college and band director LeRoy Mason; the Golden Eagles performed a halftime show, with Donald T. McNeely serving as announcer.

The Rev. Robert E. Lamy, president of St. Vincent's College in Cape Girardeau, has announced a celebration of the diamond jubilee of operation of the college as a high school seminary for those desiring to become members of the Congregation of the Missions, or Vincentians; climax of the festivities will be a benefit dinner May 1 at the Arena Building.