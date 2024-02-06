Out of the past: Jan. 18

1994

The coldest temperatures so far this winter, and perhaps the coldest in more than five years, are forecast; the arctic blast arrives in the wake of the second major snowstorm of the season that dumped 8-10 inches of snow on Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky on Sunday; temperatures in Cape Girardeau are expected to range from zero to 10 below.

The winter storm that dumped up to 8 inches of snow on top of a layer of ice was too much for a 500-x-100-foot structure that served as a warehouse for concrete klinkers at Lone Star Industries; the 50,000-square-foot building collapsed early Monday morning.

1969

David Schade, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Schade, and Bob Bohnsack, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlston Bohnsack, both of Cape Girardeau, passed the Eagle Scout Board of Review held at Sikeston, Missouri, Thursday night.

ORAN, Mo. -- A fire at the Oran High School shortly before lunch time yesterday sent pupils home, as smoke filled the cafeteria and administration sections of the building; no injuries were reported; the fire apparently started in a water heater closet in a storeroom behind the cafeteria.