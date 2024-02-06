Out of the past: Jan. 18

The coldest temperatures so far this winter, and perhaps the coldest in more than five years, are forecast; the arctic blast arrives in the wake of the second major snowstorm of the season that dumped 8-10 inches of snow on Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky on Sunday; temperatures in Cape Girardeau are expected to range from zero to 10 below.
The winter storm that dumped up to 8 inches of snow on top of a layer of ice was too much for a 500-x-100-foot structure that served as a warehouse for concrete klinkers at Lone Star Industries; the 50,000-square-foot building collapsed early Monday morning.
David Schade, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Schade, and Bob Bohnsack, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlston Bohnsack, both of Cape Girardeau, passed the Eagle Scout Board of Review held at Sikeston, Missouri, Thursday night.
ORAN, Mo. -- A fire at the Oran High School shortly before lunch time yesterday sent pupils home, as smoke filled the cafeteria and administration sections of the building; no injuries were reported; the fire apparently started in a water heater closet in a storeroom behind the cafeteria.
With business suspending and schools closed, Cape Girardeau in the afternoon swings into its unprecedented voluntary campaign to subscribe its quota of $650,000 in the Fourth War Loan campaign before 9 p.m.; as a highlight of the campaign, the 31-piece Coast Guard Band from St. Louis performs here, twice on Broadway and on Main Street, then on Good Hope Street, before going to Central High School just before noon for an indoor concert.
A heavy smoke pall, which obscures the sun for an hour and reduces visibility to less than a block in downtown sections of the city, hangs over Cape Girardeau; much of the smoke comes from industrial chimneys school buildings.
The family of D.E. Loberg on North Ellis Street has been hit hard by influenza and pneumonia, two members having succumbed in the past 20 hours; Esther Irene Loberg, 4, died yesterday afternoon with pneumonia after an illness lasting one week, and that night her father, D.E. Lorberg, died of the same disease; he had been sick just four days; his widow and their three remaining children are all sick in bed with influenza.
Park Commissioner Louis Wittmor has a crew of men clearing out the dead trees and trimming up Courthouse Park; Street Commissioner F. Brunke, aided by three prisoners, is cutting out the dead trees and making them into fence posts to be used at Fairground Park.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
