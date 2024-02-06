Out of the past: Jan. 18

1993

Light snow blankets parts of Southeast Missouri, prompting some schools that hadn't closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to dismiss early; while the airport receives 0.4 inches of snow by late in the day, heavier amounts fall to the north of Cape Girardeau.

Speaking at a public forum, one of several events held at Southeast Missouri State University in celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Mae Sherwood says black history needs to be brought out of the closet and into the classroom; Sherwood is a second-grade teacher at Washington School.

1968

Florsheim Shoe Co., in twin announcements, says it will build a new 92,000-square-foot building at a community-provided site on Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau and continue the operation of its present, Main Street plant as a manufacturing unit for auxiliary products.

Possible development near the new Saint Francis Hospital of such satellite facilities as an intermediate health-care center and a doctors park was cited last night at a hearing to rezone 100 acres in the area to commercial use; Albert M. Spradling Jr., representing Drury Tile and Plaster Co. and the Drury Trust, also proposed Gordonville Road be extended straight west from near East Rodney Drive to Mount Auburn Road, and offered on behalf of his clients 60 feet of right-of-way for the distance.