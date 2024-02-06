Out of the past: Jan. 18

Light snow blankets parts of Southeast Missouri, prompting some schools that hadn't closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to dismiss early; while the airport receives 0.4 inches of snow by late in the day, heavier amounts fall to the north of Cape Girardeau.
Speaking at a public forum, one of several events held at Southeast Missouri State University in celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Mae Sherwood says black history needs to be brought out of the closet and into the classroom; Sherwood is a second-grade teacher at Washington School.
Florsheim Shoe Co., in twin announcements, says it will build a new 92,000-square-foot building at a community-provided site on Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau and continue the operation of its present, Main Street plant as a manufacturing unit for auxiliary products.
Possible development near the new Saint Francis Hospital of such satellite facilities as an intermediate health-care center and a doctors park was cited last night at a hearing to rezone 100 acres in the area to commercial use; Albert M. Spradling Jr., representing Drury Tile and Plaster Co. and the Drury Trust, also proposed Gordonville Road be extended straight west from near East Rodney Drive to Mount Auburn Road, and offered on behalf of his clients 60 feet of right-of-way for the distance.
Mr. and Mrs. Chris Glueck of Crowder, Missouri, have learned of the death of their son, Pfc. Talmadge Glueck, 28; according to a message from the War Department, Pfc. Glueck was killed in action with the armed forces in the Southwest Pacific; before moving to Crowder, the family lived in Cape Girardeau County in 1935 and 1936, owning and operating a farm on the Bend Road, 5 miles north of the city.
According to the rationing board from the Office of Price Administration's southwest regional office in Dallas, the new ceiling price on milk for Cape Girardeau will be different from the rest of the county; the top price for whole milk is fixed at 14 cents per single quart retail in Cape Girardeau, and 12 cents per quart elsewhere in the county.
ST. LOUIS -- In a preliminary order issued by State Fuel Administrator Wallace Crossley, all saloons, motion-picture houses, theaters, poolrooms and restaurants must close at 10 in the evening; saloons and retail stores cannot re-open until 7 a.m., and all display lights must be turned off overnight; the orders were made in an effort to conserve coal.
Again last night the temperature dipped very low, down to 17 1/2 degrees below zero at Jackson, but there was no wind, which made the cold more endurable.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
