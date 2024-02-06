Out of the past: Jan. 18

Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft's budget recommendations are welcome news to Southeast Missouri State University officials; barring excessive budget withholdings, Southeast could receive a net state appropriation of more than $30.46 million for the 1993 fiscal year; that's slightly less than what had been recommended by the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education.
Hundreds turned out at the Drury Lodge yesterday as the St. Louis Cardinals' Caravan rolled into town; signing autographs and talking to fans were pitchers Bryn Smith and Frank DiPino and catcher Tom Pagnozzi.
The Cape Girardeau area, which had been enjoying winter in moderation, is on the receiving end of a sudden jab of harsh, cold air in the morning; the mercury at the airport plunges to 8 degrees; at Jackson, the official low is 6 degrees.
Four Cape Girardeau policemen and a Chaffee, Missouri, police officer report they saw two saucer- or half-moon-shaped unidentified flying objects in the morning; Eugene J. Gessert, one of the Cape Girardeau officers, said the law officers first saw the UFOs at 3:12 a.m., while standing along Highway 74 about 200 feet from the South Kingshighway intersection; he said they remained in view for more than an hour.
Plans for the establishment of a Church of the Nazarene at Jackson, under auspices of the Cape Girardeau church, have been announced by the pastor, the Rev. C.E. Fleshman; the old Presbyterian Church building at Jackson has been secured for the use, and the Rev. C.G. Bohannon of Cape Girardeau will serve as pastor.
The Rev. Christian J. Martin arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday from St. Francis de Sales Parish in St. Louis to assume his duties as assistant to the Rev. G.F. Schuermann at St. Mary's Catholic Church; he is formally presented to the parish during the three-day services that begin today in honor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
Warmer weather comes as a great relief to hundreds of Cape Girardeans, whose coal bins are running low, and the supply in the city is still lower; several city dealers report they are entirely out of coal.
A partial report shows $1,000 is raised for the library campaign; a house-to-house canvass is made by solicitors; the $1,000 raised will barely meet the expenses of the reading room for the year.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
