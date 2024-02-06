Out of the past: Jan. 18

1992

Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft's budget recommendations are welcome news to Southeast Missouri State University officials; barring excessive budget withholdings, Southeast could receive a net state appropriation of more than $30.46 million for the 1993 fiscal year; that's slightly less than what had been recommended by the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Hundreds turned out at the Drury Lodge yesterday as the St. Louis Cardinals' Caravan rolled into town; signing autographs and talking to fans were pitchers Bryn Smith and Frank DiPino and catcher Tom Pagnozzi.

1967

The Cape Girardeau area, which had been enjoying winter in moderation, is on the receiving end of a sudden jab of harsh, cold air in the morning; the mercury at the airport plunges to 8 degrees; at Jackson, the official low is 6 degrees.

Four Cape Girardeau policemen and a Chaffee, Missouri, police officer report they saw two saucer- or half-moon-shaped unidentified flying objects in the morning; Eugene J. Gessert, one of the Cape Girardeau officers, said the law officers first saw the UFOs at 3:12 a.m., while standing along Highway 74 about 200 feet from the South Kingshighway intersection; he said they remained in view for more than an hour.