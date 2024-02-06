Out of the past: Jan. 18, 2022

Fire destroyed a Cape Girardeau house yesterday, leaving a family of four without a place to live; firefighters and police responded to a call of a fire started by a furnace at about 1:30 p.m. at 418 S. Hanover; nearly 20 firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour in Friday's frigid weather; the fire destroyed the house and all the contents of Natria Taylor, who lived in the rental property with her three children.
Forecasters finally are calling for the cold spell to snap; the National Weather Service says Southeast Missouri should see temperatures nearing the 50-degree mark by early next week; arctic air that has gripped the region will move east, and the winds will blow from the south, causing temperatures here to rise.
The Jackson City Council last night revised its recommendations for Byrd Township Special Road District commissioner and sent the matter back to the Cape County Court; retained in the No. 1 position was Dean Ford, the council's previous recommendation; placed in second position was Randy Ludwig, for whom a petition was presented to the County Court last week.
Recipients of the three top awards annually presented by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees were named last night at the organization's Distinguished Service Award Banquet and Bosses Night at the Top of the Hill; Bradshaw Smith was presented the Jaycees' highest award, the Distinguished Service Award; Gerald Richards was named Outstanding Young Educator; and recipient of this year's Physical Fitness Award was Kenneth Hargens.
Members of the Cape Girardeau City Council and Board of Health plan to meet some time next week to map out future steps to be taken toward securing adequate health regulations for the city and county as the aftermath of a report on health conditions in the county submitted last fall by the Division of Health of the State Department of Health and Public Welfare.
The Southeast Missouri Council of Boy Scouts announces the purchase of the Lewallen farm home and 25 acres of land, adjoining the Sam Baker State Park and near the present scout camp in Wayne County; the home will be remodeled and will be occupied by camp ranger Henry Hefner.
"Christian Cottage" is the name adopted by the congregation of First Christian Church for the building recently purchased from H.A. Nussbaum, adjoining the church on North Sprigg Street; Dr. J.A. Serena announced in a speech last evening, when the building was dedicated, that a committee had picked this name; Margaret Lamb had offered the suggestion.
A Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce committee is busy with E.A. Stoll, representing the Hockenbury System Inc., on the plans for a new, 150-room hotel for Cape Girardeau, to cost approximately $400,000.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
