Out of the past: Jan. 18, 2022

1997

Fire destroyed a Cape Girardeau house yesterday, leaving a family of four without a place to live; firefighters and police responded to a call of a fire started by a furnace at about 1:30 p.m. at 418 S. Hanover; nearly 20 firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour in Friday's frigid weather; the fire destroyed the house and all the contents of Natria Taylor, who lived in the rental property with her three children.

Forecasters finally are calling for the cold spell to snap; the National Weather Service says Southeast Missouri should see temperatures nearing the 50-degree mark by early next week; arctic air that has gripped the region will move east, and the winds will blow from the south, causing temperatures here to rise.

1972

The Jackson City Council last night revised its recommendations for Byrd Township Special Road District commissioner and sent the matter back to the Cape County Court; retained in the No. 1 position was Dean Ford, the council's previous recommendation; placed in second position was Randy Ludwig, for whom a petition was presented to the County Court last week.

Recipients of the three top awards annually presented by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees were named last night at the organization's Distinguished Service Award Banquet and Bosses Night at the Top of the Hill; Bradshaw Smith was presented the Jaycees' highest award, the Distinguished Service Award; Gerald Richards was named Outstanding Young Educator; and recipient of this year's Physical Fitness Award was Kenneth Hargens.