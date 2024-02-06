Out of the Past: Jan. 17

1999

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport enjoyed a banner 1998 with a record number of passenger boardings; the airport recorded 11,745 passenger boardings, topping the all-time high of 11,014 achieved in 1987; it also marks the first time since 1990 the airport topped the 10,000 boarding mark.

In 1998, no country music entertainers appeared at the Show Me Center; in fact, the April appearance by Jars of Clay, a Christian alternative rock band, represented the venue’s only public concert of the year, and it only broke even; booking entertainment has become a cutthroat business for 7,000-seat indoor arenas like the Show Me Center.

1974

Capt. Charles F. Mills, a Cape Girardeau firefighter for 25 years, has been appointed acting fire chief to fill the post of retiring Chief Carl Lewis in February; Mills is now in charge of Fire Station No. 2, 1632 Independence St.; he joined the department in 1949 and in just over two years rose to his present rank.

An Air Force career man is coming to Southeast Missouri State University in about 1 1/2 months to begin a program designed to upgrade campus maintenance and security operations; employment of Sam G. Palermo of Universal City, Texas, was authorized yesterday by the Board of Regents; in hiring Palermo, the board rejected a management program offered by a private business — SDS, Inc., of St. Louis — in November.