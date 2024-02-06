Out of the past: Jan. 17

1996

The 82-year-old mortar holding bricks together at L.J. Schultz School crumbles like sand, prompting the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to seek advice from a structural engineer; on Thursday, a 60-foot section of the brick parapet of the school at 101 S. Pacific St., collapsed onto the roof; while no one was hurt, principal John Eck blames the collapse on the building's age.

KENNETT, Mo. -- The 1137th Military Police Company headquartered in Kennett is scheduled to leave for Europe Friday, a spokesman at Fort Benning, Georgia, said; the time of departure will depend on when the charter aircraft that will fly the soldiers to Europe arrives; the 125 solders of the National Guard's 1137th who were called to active duty for the Bosnian Peace-keeping operation will replace the regular military police units in Germany, which are being sent to Bosnia.

1971

During the morning worship service at St. John's United Church of Christ west of Fruitland, the Rev. Joseph Mayer, pastor, installs the new members of the church council, who were recently elected by the congregation; they are Paul Friedrich, Carl Wilhelm and Lloyd Schoenbeck.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A new building on the grounds of St. Mary's Seminary here will soon house new offices of the Association of the Miraculous Medal; the 25,000-square-foot brick and steel building was used for the first time during the Western Catholic Union pilgrimage several months ago; none of the interior work had been completed at that time, so it was used as a large dining hall; the Rev. Charles Rice is director of the association.