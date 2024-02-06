Out of the past: Jan. 17

1995

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- A mourning family's search for a missing dog ended yesterday when a Southeast Missourian newspaper carrier discovered the malamute-chow pup; the dog, 9-month-old Wheddo, had been missing since Dec. 27, when he sprang from the mangled wreckage of his owner's truck; his owner, Scott Craig, 38, of Doniphan, Missouri, was killed when he lost control of his truck on Highway 34 west of Burfordville.

Schnucks Markets announced Monday a bid to buy National Supermarkets, subject to Federal Trade Commission approval; Schnucks and National operate stores in Cape Girardeau; managers of both stores here say the impact of the transaction locally is unknown.

1970

A towboat pushing upstream in the ice-jammed Mississippi River succeeds in the morning in opening a channel to about 24 miles north of Cairo, Illinois, but still faces more than 20 miles of ice to the north; the effort to break the gorge is in a race against time before a predicted drop in temperatures refreezes the ice pack.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- An ouster suit asking the removal of the Pemiscot County sheriff from office for alleged "willful and fraudulent violation and neglect" of duties was filed Friday in the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City by Attorney General John C. Danforth.