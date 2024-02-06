Out of the past: Jan. 17

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- A mourning family's search for a missing dog ended yesterday when a Southeast Missourian newspaper carrier discovered the malamute-chow pup; the dog, 9-month-old Wheddo, had been missing since Dec. 27, when he sprang from the mangled wreckage of his owner's truck; his owner, Scott Craig, 38, of Doniphan, Missouri, was killed when he lost control of his truck on Highway 34 west of Burfordville.
Schnucks Markets announced Monday a bid to buy National Supermarkets, subject to Federal Trade Commission approval; Schnucks and National operate stores in Cape Girardeau; managers of both stores here say the impact of the transaction locally is unknown.
A towboat pushing upstream in the ice-jammed Mississippi River succeeds in the morning in opening a channel to about 24 miles north of Cairo, Illinois, but still faces more than 20 miles of ice to the north; the effort to break the gorge is in a race against time before a predicted drop in temperatures refreezes the ice pack.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- An ouster suit asking the removal of the Pemiscot County sheriff from office for alleged "willful and fraudulent violation and neglect" of duties was filed Friday in the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City by Attorney General John C. Danforth.
Soldiers from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Missouri, and McClure, Illinois, are reported dead of battle wounds, and a Chaffee seaman is missing in the Pacific; listed as killed in action by the War Department are Pfc. Paul H. Kester of Cape Girardeau, Pvt. Ardell Vanover of Sikeston and Pvt. Earl W. Pulley of McClure; Mrs. W.H. Cunningham of Chaffee has been advised by the Navy Department that her brother, Frenchy Spalding, 24, is missing.
Reduction of the complement of trainees attached to the Navy V-12 Training Unit at State College will make another of the dormitories on the campus again available for women students; Albert Hall, now housing 80 trainees, will be vacated March 1 and will be available for women students enrolling for the next term beginning March 5.
It is reported the new mutual organization of the shoe workers is negotiating the purchase the Elks Club building on Themis Street; the Elks have long been trying to get smaller quarters in order to have a clubhouse devoted exclusively to Elk activities.
A.P. Behrens and Ed Schindler of Cape Girardeau, Anton Baudendistel of Fornfelt and J.F. Scherer of Benton, Missouri, leave in the afternoon for Columbia, Missouri, to attend the dedication of the new Knights of Columbus students' building Sunday; the building was planned three years ago, when a pretty site near the agricultural campus of Missouri University was bought.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.