Out of the past: Jan. 16

1999

Dexter's only hospital will soon become a for-profit institution; Dexter Memorial Hospital's corporate members Thursday voted 154-19 to affiliate with NetCare Health Systems, a Nashville, Tennessee-based management firm.

After averaging more than $3.5 million and 48 building permits a month during the first 10 months of 1998, Cape Girardeau construction permits declined in November and December; when the year's totals were compiled by Brenda D. Schloss, administrative secretary of the city's inspection services division, it showed a total of 550 permits had been issued in the amount of $39,785,496 during 1998.

1974

Cape Girardeau Mayor Howard C. Tooke plans to make several major proposals to the City Council tonight, including establishment of a city-owned refuse collection service which would be free for residential curbside pickups, but increase costs of rear-door collections from the present $4 to $5 per month; he will also recommend adoption of new subdivision regulations, street improvements, upgrading of the water system at the airport for better fire protection, a public transportation system and other projects.

Consumers are hot this winter; but the warmth is radiating not from home furnaces set at a scant 68 degrees, but from under consumers' collars as they encounter continually rising costs of home heating oil, liquefied petroleum gas and gasoline; nationwide, prices have risen sharply in the past month, and industry spokesmen say they'll probably rise more in the future.