Out of the past: Jan. 16

1997

Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois experienced their own "ice age" yesterday; a storm covered the region in sheets of ice, closing schools, government offices and some businesses, and interrupting electricity in some areas; more frigid air is on the way.

Wednesday's ice storm made streets and sidewalks too slippery even for mailmen; in Cape Girardeau the post office canceled mail delivery for the first time since the February 1979 blizzard dumped 2 feet of drifting snow on the region; street conditions were so treacherous that even Cape Girardeau police officers stayed off the roads and responded only to emergencies.

1972

Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel is observing its fifth anniversary this weekend; last night, an anniversary banquet was held with Robert Kelpe, first chairman of the congregation, speaking; the anniversary worship service is this morning, with the Rev. Paul Spitz, mission director of the Missouri District when Good Shepherd had its start, delivering the sermon.

Grace United Methodist Church here recently donated a goat to the Missouri Heifer Project through the Vacation Church School; the animal was sent to the Dominican Republic, along with other purebred livestock provided by 250 churches and/or individuals in the state.