Out of the past: Jan. 16

Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois experienced their own "ice age" yesterday; a storm covered the region in sheets of ice, closing schools, government offices and some businesses, and interrupting electricity in some areas; more frigid air is on the way.
Wednesday's ice storm made streets and sidewalks too slippery even for mailmen; in Cape Girardeau the post office canceled mail delivery for the first time since the February 1979 blizzard dumped 2 feet of drifting snow on the region; street conditions were so treacherous that even Cape Girardeau police officers stayed off the roads and responded only to emergencies.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel is observing its fifth anniversary this weekend; last night, an anniversary banquet was held with Robert Kelpe, first chairman of the congregation, speaking; the anniversary worship service is this morning, with the Rev. Paul Spitz, mission director of the Missouri District when Good Shepherd had its start, delivering the sermon.
Grace United Methodist Church here recently donated a goat to the Missouri Heifer Project through the Vacation Church School; the animal was sent to the Dominican Republic, along with other purebred livestock provided by 250 churches and/or individuals in the state.
An air age education program will become part of the State College curriculum beginning June 16, a course designed to give students and instructors a greater insight into air knowledge which developed during the war years; classes and laboratory periods will be conducted in the Training School Building.
Two plots in Jackson are under consideration by the city in erecting a building as temporary quarters for the National Guard; one is a lot near the municipal water and light plant, and the other is in the City Park; Guard officials have asked for a building 40 by 100 feet for the new company being organized.
Fire Chief Fred Meyer receives a telephone call early in the morning from J.E. Lewis, depot agent for the Missouri Pacific Railroad at Allenville, asking him to bring his bloodhounds there to track robbers who last night broke into the depot; the agent is disappointed when the chief tells him his new dogs have not yet arrived; two keys for a rest room of the depot, one worn raincoat, one pipe-holder and two pencils were the only things taken by the burglars.
The F.W. Morrison ice factory and coal business was sold Friday to Henry Vogelsang, prominent contractor of Cape Girardeau; Morrison says he has given 20 years to the business, and he feels he should take a rest; Vogelsang will establish a retail ice business in the spring and will have wagons in the regular trade.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
