Out of the past: Jan. 16

1996

Legislation to make English the official language of Missouri government is again making the rounds in the General Assembly; bills introduced in both houses of the legislature would mandate the use of English-only in all state documents.

The Rev. William Bird, a longtime minister in Cape Girardeau, hopes to become a catalyst for change and reconciliation in he city; he has filed for a three-year term on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; he joins incumbents Bob Blank and Steve Wright in seeking three, three-year seats on the board.

1971

Clean-up operations are underway in preparation for Monday classes at two Cape Girardeau schools heavily damaged by vandals early this morning; city police are investigating vandalism at Jefferson School and Notre Dame High School, where windows were broke, furniture overturned and books and papers scattered over the floor; the greatest damage done was to the windows in the two schools; 48 windows were broken at Jefferson, and 11 were smashed at Notre Dame; it appears nothing was stolen from either school.

MIAMI, Fla. -- Members of State College's Golden Eagles are caught up in the fiesta spirit surrounding Super Bowl; the band stages its final rehearsal in the morning, putting everything together in the Orange Bowl for its halftime show at the National Football League championship Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Colts football game tomorrow.