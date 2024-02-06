Out of the past: Jan. 16

1994

A farewell reception for the Rev. Craig Nessan and family of St. Mark Lutheran Church was held yesterday afternoon at the church; Nessan has accepted a position at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa.

A large dome of bitterly cold Arctic air sent temperatures falling into the single digits in Cape Girardeau on Friday and Saturday; it also sent many residents reaching for the telephone, as they discovered dead batteries or frozen gas lines.

1969

The Cape Girardeau County Court approves a proposed 1969 budget of $687,804, an increase of $60,818; a hike of 5 cents per $100 assessed valuation in the county tax is included; a public hearing will be held on the budget before it is finally adopted later this month.

Receipts from the initial sale by the City of Cape Girardeau of garbage collection stickers totaled $56,046, more than enough to make the minimum payment to City Sanitation Co. for the first quarter of the year; the city took over the cash collection for the service as of Jan. 1 as part of a new agreement with the commercial refuse collector.