Out of the past: Jan. 16

A farewell reception for the Rev. Craig Nessan and family of St. Mark Lutheran Church was held yesterday afternoon at the church; Nessan has accepted a position at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa.
A large dome of bitterly cold Arctic air sent temperatures falling into the single digits in Cape Girardeau on Friday and Saturday; it also sent many residents reaching for the telephone, as they discovered dead batteries or frozen gas lines.
The Cape Girardeau County Court approves a proposed 1969 budget of $687,804, an increase of $60,818; a hike of 5 cents per $100 assessed valuation in the county tax is included; a public hearing will be held on the budget before it is finally adopted later this month.
Receipts from the initial sale by the City of Cape Girardeau of garbage collection stickers totaled $56,046, more than enough to make the minimum payment to City Sanitation Co. for the first quarter of the year; the city took over the cash collection for the service as of Jan. 1 as part of a new agreement with the commercial refuse collector.
Losing his footing in the loft of his barn on Bend Road near the north edge of Cape Girardeau early in the evening when he attempted to kill a screech owl with a pitch fork, E.M. Gerlack, 37, falls 20 feet to the frozen ground; both his wrists are broken, and his face is bruised.
Three members of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees are named to positions in the state organization during the quarterly Jaycee board meeting at Columbia, Missouri; Robert Barham is elected to one of the state vice-presidency posts, to fill a vacancy for the remainder of the year; Ferd N. Sturm is appointed state chairman of the Postwar Planning Committee, and Hal B. Lehman, president of the local club, is placed as chairman of the State Fire Prevention Committee.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri ratifies the Federal Prohibition Amendment when the House approves the Senate resolution by a vote of 104 to 36; it is the 37th state to ratify the amendment.
Joe Selle has resumed his old position as manager of the Standard Oil filling station at the corner of Sprigg and Themis streets; before going into the Army the latter part of last August, he had charge of the station.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
