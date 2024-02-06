Out of the past: Jan. 16

1993

A group of Cape Girardeau business people has hired the St. Louis public relations firm of Tretter-Gorman, Inc., to help promote the school district's April ballot measure; Boatmen's Bank president Jim Limbaugh is spearheading the group.

Two Cape Girardeau men were honored for their work promoting justice, freedom and social betterment through non-violence at Friday's community-wide Martin Luther King Jr., celebration; Ferd Sturm and Michael Sterling received the Martin Luther King Jr. Award for 1993.

1968

A sniper's bullet at Thua Thein took the life Thursday of a Cape Girardeau County Marine, Lance Cpl. Robert L. McCallister, 24, who had been in South Vietnam since last July 17; he and Merry E. Bernard were married May 27; McCallister is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean McCallister of Oak Ridge.

Another incumbent and two new hopefuls for county offices file as candidates for the 1968 election; the incumbent, James M. Haynes, who was appointed the county's first auditor when it became a second-class county last year, is seeking a full four-year term; also filing are Louis W. Bahn for county judge of the second district and David L. Steinhagen for coroner; Bahn and Steinhagen are both Republicans; Haynes is a Democrat.