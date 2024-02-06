Out of the past: Jan. 16

A group of Cape Girardeau business people has hired the St. Louis public relations firm of Tretter-Gorman, Inc., to help promote the school district's April ballot measure; Boatmen's Bank president Jim Limbaugh is spearheading the group.
Two Cape Girardeau men were honored for their work promoting justice, freedom and social betterment through non-violence at Friday's community-wide Martin Luther King Jr., celebration; Ferd Sturm and Michael Sterling received the Martin Luther King Jr. Award for 1993.
A sniper's bullet at Thua Thein took the life Thursday of a Cape Girardeau County Marine, Lance Cpl. Robert L. McCallister, 24, who had been in South Vietnam since last July 17; he and Merry E. Bernard were married May 27; McCallister is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean McCallister of Oak Ridge.
Another incumbent and two new hopefuls for county offices file as candidates for the 1968 election; the incumbent, James M. Haynes, who was appointed the county's first auditor when it became a second-class county last year, is seeking a full four-year term; also filing are Louis W. Bahn for county judge of the second district and David L. Steinhagen for coroner; Bahn and Steinhagen are both Republicans; Haynes is a Democrat.
The Jackson weather observatory and meteorological station is celebrating its 50th anniversary; it is one of the oldest in the state, and the records are complete; the late Col. L.M. Bean began to note down weather observations on Jan. 1, 1893, when he lived on a farm west of Gordonville.
Arthur W. Thilenius announces he has purchased the building and equipment of the Cape Bottling Co., 228 N. Middle St., from A.W. Milde of Jackson; the purchase returns the property to the Thilenius family.
Owing to the severity of the snow storm and the continued cold weather, the committee in charge of the Lincoln McConnell meetings has decided to call them off; McConnell left yesterday on the afternoon train for home.
After conferring with Mayor Will Hirsch in the morning and at his request, Ben Vinyard, assistant fuel conservator for the Cape Girardeau district, assumes immediate control of the coal situation in Cape Girardeau in order to assure a small supply to every resident needing it; such action comes as a result of the breakdown of the supply of fuel in the city; railroads have been unable to deliver the usual daily supply because of the snow storm; many residents face a total lack of fuel, with the prospect of hundreds of others running short or out of fuel completely tomorrow and succeeding days, if the railroads fail to deliver usual supplies.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.