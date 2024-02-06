Out of the past: Jan. 16

1992

Illinois Department of Conservation police officers have issued citations to 40 people in four Southern Illinois counties for waterfowl law violations stemming from an undercover investigation at goose-hunting clubs.

A crowd of about 150 people gathered yesterday at First Presbyterian Church to honor the memory of civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.; during the service, Costella Patterson was presented the first Martin Luther King Jr. Award.

1967

Workers are cleaning up after a fire, which apparently started from a birthday cake, thatdamaged a room on the fourth floor of Dearmont Quadrangle, a girls' dormitory on the State College campus, Saturday. Damage was extensive to the room and its contents. The fire started when toilet paper being strung on the ceiling as decoration fell across the lighted candles on the birthday cake.

UFOs are out in force. They are seen in the morning from Neosho, Missouri, to Mayfield, Kentucky, including Southeast Missouri. In Cape Girardeau County, the UFOs are seen traveling south or southwest.