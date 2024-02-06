Out of the past: Jan. 16

Illinois Department of Conservation police officers have issued citations to 40 people in four Southern Illinois counties for waterfowl law violations stemming from an undercover investigation at goose-hunting clubs.
A crowd of about 150 people gathered yesterday at First Presbyterian Church to honor the memory of civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.; during the service, Costella Patterson was presented the first Martin Luther King Jr. Award.
Workers are cleaning up after a fire, which apparently started from a birthday cake, thatdamaged a room on the fourth floor of Dearmont Quadrangle, a girls' dormitory on the State College campus, Saturday. Damage was extensive to the room and its contents. The fire started when toilet paper being strung on the ceiling as decoration fell across the lighted candles on the birthday cake.
UFOs are out in force. They are seen in the morning from Neosho, Missouri, to Mayfield, Kentucky, including Southeast Missouri. In Cape Girardeau County, the UFOs are seen traveling south or southwest.
Interest in the purchase of defense stamps and U.S. government bonds by children of the public schools is increasing, superintendent Louis J. Schultz said; the boys and girls have bought $1,161.20 worth of the stamps and bonds since the campaign started.
Local railroad pioneer Aaron H. Keith, 82, died Monday in Cape Girardeau; Keith operated a pile driver in constructing bridges on what is now the Frisco main line between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis and saw the completion of that stretch early in this century; prior to that, he worked for Louis Houck in construction of railroads in this area and also was employed by what is now the Missouri Pacific Railroad.
Here in the dead of winter, when four feet of snow covers the earth and the ground is frozen four feet in the other direction, our city fathers have adopted resolutions for the paving of Morgan Oak and Middle streets on the south side; the resolutions in question state Morgan Oak from Spanish to Pacific streets and Middle from William Street to College Avenue should be paved with concrete.
Dr. D.H. Hope leaves in the afternoon for St. Louis to enter St. Louis' Hospital to take the rest cure for several months before returning home to resume his practice.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
