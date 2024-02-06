Out of the past: Jan. 15

1999

A proposal by the chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court to appoint rather than elect the state's circuit clerks has met with opposition from the longtime clerk of Cape Girardeau County; the proposal, made yesterday by Chief Justice Duane Benton in his annual State of the Judiciary address, would change the method to select Missouri's circuit clerks; Cape County Circuit Clerk Charles Hutson voices his opposition to the proposal, saying he regards the change as undemocratic.

Southeast Missouri State University hopes to recruit more Illinois students by offering a tuition break; SEMO announces it will offer a tuition break to eligible students in 35 Illinois counties beginning this fall; the area covers all of Southern Illinois and extends to the Springfield area to the north.

1974

The Jackson City Council unanimously resolved last night to ask city attorney Kenneth L. Waldron to investigate the possibility of attempting to enjoin the Cape Girardeau County Court from building the proposed county law enforcement complex on the County Farm at Cape Girardeau; earlier in the day, the court judges voted to build the facility on the 23-acre farm tract.

An Army private in World War II, Col. James R. Crites of Cape Girardeau has been promoted from commander of the 135th Engineer Group of the Missouri National Guard here to deputy commander of the 35th Engineer Brigade at Jefferson Barracks; he will succeed Brig. Gen. O.T. Dalton of Charleston by July 1975; Crites will be succeeded as commander of the 135th by Col. Hal F. Robertson, manager of the Federal Land Bank in Sikeston.