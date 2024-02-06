Out of the past: Jan. 15

1998

His license plate read "BBQ WOW," a slogan that captured Charles E. Knote's enthusiasm not just for barbecue but for life; Knote, 76, died yesterday; he was founder of Cape-Kil Pest Control and active in the community.

Frank Kellum doesn't view the U.S. Taxpayers Party of Missouri as a third party, but rather a new one; for Kellum, a retired Air Force colonel from St. Louis, the distinction isn't just semantics; he is state coordinator for the fledgling party and believes the party can be a factor in elections; Kellum discussed the Missouri party's future at a press conference yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Holiday Inn.

1973

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A $495,000 bond issue to begin a planned program to replace and renovate the present school plant will face Chaffee School District voters in a special election Feb. 13; the bond issue -- possibly the first of several here over the next few years -- would provide funds for the addition of new rooms at the high school, remodeling of the present high school and construction of a new physical education building.

Jackson Mayor Paul J. Leonard announces an annexation proposal may be ready for City Council action at its next meeting Feb. 5; Kenneth Seabaugh has requested that a tract of land he owns be annexed into the city; Seabaugh, a contractor, plans to develop a subdivision south of the Highway 72-Main Street area; part of the land is in the city limits, but the balance is outside.