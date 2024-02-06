Out of the past: Jan. 15

His license plate read "BBQ WOW," a slogan that captured Charles E. Knote's enthusiasm not just for barbecue but for life; Knote, 76, died yesterday; he was founder of Cape-Kil Pest Control and active in the community.
Frank Kellum doesn't view the U.S. Taxpayers Party of Missouri as a third party, but rather a new one; for Kellum, a retired Air Force colonel from St. Louis, the distinction isn't just semantics; he is state coordinator for the fledgling party and believes the party can be a factor in elections; Kellum discussed the Missouri party's future at a press conference yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Holiday Inn.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A $495,000 bond issue to begin a planned program to replace and renovate the present school plant will face Chaffee School District voters in a special election Feb. 13; the bond issue -- possibly the first of several here over the next few years -- would provide funds for the addition of new rooms at the high school, remodeling of the present high school and construction of a new physical education building.
Jackson Mayor Paul J. Leonard announces an annexation proposal may be ready for City Council action at its next meeting Feb. 5; Kenneth Seabaugh has requested that a tract of land he owns be annexed into the city; Seabaugh, a contractor, plans to develop a subdivision south of the Highway 72-Main Street area; part of the land is in the city limits, but the balance is outside.
Cape Girardeau Mayor R.E. Beckman says there will be no action until the City Council meeting Monday on petitions, filed yesterday, asking an election on a proposal to establish the city manager form of municipal government here; the petitions, bearing 1,698 names of Cape Girardeau residents, were filed with city clerk Verna Lee Landis Wednesday afternoon.
Suit is filed in Common Pleas Court by the Missouri State Highway Commission for condemnation of land through which is proposed to relocate Highway 74 from South Sprigg Street at the Shady Grove establishment to Highway 61; defendants named are property owners, lessees and heirs to estates: Giboney Houck, Alfred Allen, Gertrude LeFarth, Joseph W. LeFarth, Frank C. LeFarth, Alois LeFarth, J. Harold Pettus, R.O. Spaulding, Caroline R. Pettus, Emphrasie A. Mackay, Sally Juden Reed, Ronald S. Reed, Ronald S. Reed Jr., Louis Juden Reed, Rebecca Ramsey Houck Frissell and Tom Miller.
Retired manufacturer and resident of Cape Girardeau for 34 years, Thomas C. Powers, 74, dies at his home, 501 Themis St., early in the morning, having suffered a paralytic stroke last evening; his youngest son, the Rev. Robert Powers of Perryville, Missouri, was called soon after the attack and is with him when he passes away, as is his wife; Powers was born in 1848 in County Kilkenny, Ireland, and came to America when he was 14; he witnessed the great Chicago fire in 1871, and shortly after moved to Missouri, where he engaged in the photography business; moving to Cape Girardeau in 1888, he engaged in the woodworking business.
Opening a four-day showing at the New Broadway Theatre in the evening is Sinnett, a student of occult science, psychology and mental telepathy.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
