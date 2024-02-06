Out of the past: Jan. 15

1996

A variety of activities highlighting the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. begins at Southeast Missouri State University and will continue through Jan. 25; the 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast kicks off the observance; guest speaker is Mark L. Stransbury, interim president of Shelby State Community College in Memphis, Tennessee.

If Jackson officials get their wish, the next officer on the city's police force will have four legs; Detective Richard Rushin is leading the city's drive to raise $25,000 for a drug-detecting dog, soliciting donations from area businesses and organizations.

1971

The sun finally makes its appearance in the morning after five days of rain and fog; accompanying it is cold weather more typical of mid-January in Southeast Missouri; the temperature fell from a high of 56 degrees here Wednesday -- the highest in the state -- to a low this morning of 24 degrees.

Officers and committee chairmen, divisional and district officers and representatives on the international level arrive in Cape Girardeau for the annual mid-winter conference of the Mo-Ark District of Kiwanis International; around 300 persons are expected for sessions this weekend at Colonial Restaurant and Town House Motel.